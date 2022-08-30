ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 1

State
Washington State
fox5dc.com

Man killed near little league football practice in Southeast

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday near a little league football practice. Police said they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Mississippi Avenue Southeast at 7:22 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Off-Duty FBI Officer Involved in Shootout After DC Crash: Police

An off-duty FBI officer was involved in a shootout on DC-295 on Saturday afternoon after another driver hit his car, he followed them and the other driver opened fire, authorities say. D.C. police responded to the busy roadway in Northeast D.C., near Hayes Street NE, at about 1:30 p.m. No...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Public Safety
WUSA9

Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Shore News Network

