14-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Double Shooting in Milford Mill
BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a...
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
DC police believe gunman in targeted Southeast murder may have shot, killed man then walked away
WASHINGTON - A gunman shot a man multiple times then walked away leaving him to die on a residential street in Southeast, D.C., according to a preliminary investigation by police. The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of 18th Street. Officers say the victim, a...
Guns, drugs found in stolen car after chase in Fairfax County
The four people inside the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested. One of the officers was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the chase. Inside the car, police found two handguns, bags of marijuana and a bottle of promethazine codeine cough syrup.
36 Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 36 year-old man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. Thursday...
Police Searching for Driver of Fatal Hit and Run in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A bicyclist was struck and killed on Thursday in the area of...
Man killed near little league football practice in Southeast
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday near a little league football practice. Police said they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Mississippi Avenue Southeast at 7:22 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was...
Off-Duty FBI Officer Involved in Shootout After DC Crash: Police
An off-duty FBI officer was involved in a shootout on DC-295 on Saturday afternoon after another driver hit his car, he followed them and the other driver opened fire, authorities say. D.C. police responded to the busy roadway in Northeast D.C., near Hayes Street NE, at about 1:30 p.m. No...
BMW Stolen, Home Broken Into in Colts Neck, Police Officer Injured
COLTS NECK, NJ – One police officer was injured after a BMW with someone from...
Police Searching for Woman Who Broke into Car While Owner Was Inside Diner in Lacey
LACEY TWP, NJ – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 8:52 p.m., Officer Holt responded...
Four Dead, Eight Injured in North Jersey Crash
Englewood Cliffs, NJ – Four people were killed and eight were injured during a rollover...
Maryland's Most Wanted | Fugitive accused of trafficking PCP leads police on chase
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for a Howard County man wanted in connection to a drug trafficking ring. Joseph Donta Parker, 41, is facing several drug-related charges including CDS: import into state and CDS: possession with intent to distribute. Investigators say Parker was...
Man from Maryland killed in DC
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a killing happened Thursday night, September 1, according to a police report.
Suspect Arrested After Attempting to Ram Police Officer at Seaview Square Mall
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Monday, at approximately 2:30 pm, officers were dispatched to Target...
iPod Stolen in Vehicle Burglary
LACEY TWP, NJ – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 6:21 p.m., Officer Holt responded...
Prosecutor: Body Found in PA Woods is South Brunswick Softball Coach
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ – days after police found the body of a woman in the...
D.C. Police Investigate Homicide of Silver Spring Man, Release Photos of Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate the Aug. 25 homicide of a Silver Spring man in the District of Columbia. At approximately 8:16 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Pennsylvania Man Charged After Creating Disturbance, Assaulting Cops
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD – Police in Allegany County have arrested a man for creating a...
Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
Lacey Boyfriend Pleads Guilty to Stealing $217k From Sick Girlfriend
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A man who was accused of stealing $217,300 from his sick...
