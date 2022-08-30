Read full article on original website
capcity.news
University of Wyoming Extension study finds Laramie County residents earned state’s highest wages, salaries from 2001 to 2018
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The majority of Laramie County’s personal income from 2001 to 2018 came from wages and salaries, and they were the highest in the state, according to a new University of Wyoming Extension bulletin. “Over the 18 years, [wages and salaries] averaged 47 percent of total...
Branding Iron Online
$1.2 million dollar grant aims to help rural Wyomingites access post-secondary education
The University of Wyoming has been awarded a $1.2 million grant to increase access to post-secondary education in rural areas of the state. Post-secondary education can include degrees, including Associate’s, Bachelor’s, and advanced degrees, as well as certificates and certifications. The program will focus on hiring and training...
capcity.news
Wyoming Wave Studios brings venue for local musicians to hone craft to downtown Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A recently established, behind-the-scenes hotspot of Wyoming’s music scene takes some looking around to find. If you’re let into the coded front door of Wyoming Wave Studios on 1719 Central Ave. in downtown Cheyenne — located in the same building as the Paris West restaurant and what will become The Downtowner at the former Central Plaza Hotel — you’ll often find mulling about co-owners Devante Anderson and Jacob Hrasky, musical collaborators and business partners that just want to see the local music scene (and their own careers) grow.
thefreshloaf.com
First bake at 6000 ft
We just moved from sunny AZ to Cheyenne, WY. My starter seems to have made the move just fine, bubbling up nicely when fed. Unpacking is progressing, and I am starting to find kitchen things bit by bit. I threw together a sandwich loaf yesterday just so we could have...
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
Branding Iron Online
Parts of new Laramie rental regulations ruled “unconstitutionally vague”
The Laramie City Council passed an ordinance in January 2022 that requires landlords register their rental housing units in Laramie, sets minimum habitability standards for those units, and establishes a process to file complaints has been partially struck down by an Albany County District Court Judge for containing “unconstitutionally vague” language regarding the enforcement of the regulations.
40-year City Employee Retires
Time flies when you’re hard at work and never take a moment to look up and see how far you’ve come... It’s hard to believe it’s been more than 40 years since Joseph Dolwick began his career with the City of Cheyenne. Just three days after his arrival into town, Dolwick credits his mother-in-law’s help with him getting a job with the city.
newslj.com
Plague confirmed in a cat
Greg Johnson with the Laramie Boomerang and Jonathan make with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Via the Wyoming News Exchange. LARAMIE and CHEYENNE — Confirmation via lab testing that an Albany County cat has died of plague has state health officials cautioning pet owners statewide, including in the Cheyenne area.
capcity.news
Cheyenne weekend events (9/2/22–9/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne has a packed weekend of events for Labor Day!. The Laramie County Library is calling all gamers today from 3 to 5 p.m. for Gamers Unite: Super Smash Bros. This event is free and brings gamers together for a classic game. To register, follow the link here.
Cheyenne Sees Hottest Summer on Record
The summer of 2022 was Cheyenne's hottest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 70.7 degrees, beating the old record of 70.0 degrees set in 2020. "While the afternoon high temperatures were indeed toasty this year, with 99...
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cheyenne East dominates NCHS in Casper on Friday night
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County High School Mustangs welcomed Cheyenne East on their home field on Friday evening in Casper. After pummeling Laramie last week 40–0, NC found itself struggling against East, which was able to score during its first possession of the game. NC ended up...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/2/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This past weekend was about anniversaries and history for Judy and me. Forty years ago, Judy and I were married in Laramie while students at UW. In celebration of the many years we’ve spent together, on Sunday, we had brunch at Little America and sat at the same table we did 40 years ago. I love that we are still friends and I look forward to spending the next couple of decades we hopefully have together. I was also blessed to hold my grandson for the first time. Another important milestone I crossed in August was seeing 40 years in the bicycle business. Cheyenne has been great to us and our business. It was truly a great weekend.
capcity.news
Capitol Avenue Bronze Project to install 6 new statues in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project announced today, Sept. 2, that it would be installing six new statues in downtown Cheyenne on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The new statues showcase both historic figures and representations of marine and wildlife. In a release, Mayor Patrick Collins said, “As Labor...
pinedaleroundup.com
Jackson Fork Ranch oral arguments now in Cheyenne
SUBLETTE COUNTY – With the assignment of a different judge to a Bondurant citizens’ civil complaint against Sublette County commissioners and Jackson Fork Ranch’s resort rezone comes a new location for oral arguments. The January petition, filed to remand Sublette Board of County Commissioners’ majority approval of...
county17.com
Wyo Health Dept.: Plague confirmed in Albany County cat
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat died of plague, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors or in outbuildings. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during the past several months, indicating likely spread of plague.
A Double Diamond Interchange is Being Built in Johnstown
If you feel like roundabouts in Northern Colorado can be a hassle to get through sometimes, wait until the double-diamond interchanges start to become normal. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Johnstown will be getting one soon enough to combat the upcoming influx of traffic to the area. This double-diamond interchange is also known as a diverging diamond interchange. Traffic on the right-hand side of the road will be diverted to the left-hand side through the intersection before being diverted back to the right after the intersection.
capcity.news
Zonta of Cheyenne bringing awareness to human trafficking in the city and state
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though it is often considered an issue in bigger cities, human trafficking is something that unfortunately affects Cheyenne and the rest of the state as well. Denise Parrish, the District 12 Advocacy Chair for Zonta, said that this is something that should be more widely discussed...
TU drops heartbreaker in 2OT at Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. –– Wyoming claimed a 40-37 victory over Tulsa in a wild overtime game Saturday afternoon in front of 20,574 fans at War Memorial Stadium. In regulation the lead changed five times. Tulsa led by 10 points 34-24 after an early fourth quarter score but the Cowboys tied it on back-to-back scores within five minutes and then scored the game-winning touchdown.
