NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This past weekend was about anniversaries and history for Judy and me. Forty years ago, Judy and I were married in Laramie while students at UW. In celebration of the many years we’ve spent together, on Sunday, we had brunch at Little America and sat at the same table we did 40 years ago. I love that we are still friends and I look forward to spending the next couple of decades we hopefully have together. I was also blessed to hold my grandson for the first time. Another important milestone I crossed in August was seeing 40 years in the bicycle business. Cheyenne has been great to us and our business. It was truly a great weekend.

2 DAYS AGO