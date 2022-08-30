Vikings to waive former third-round pick Kellen Mond

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) picks up his helmet after it gets knocked off against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are in line to sort out their crowded quarterback room. The team is waiving Kellen Mond, reports NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Minnesota drafted the Texas A&M product in the third round last year, setting him up as a potential Kirk Cousins successor. The interest shown by the Texans in the draft process demonstrated how he was regarded coming out of college.

In his final season with the Aggies, Mond set a new career-mark in completion percentage (63.3 percent) and passer rating (146.9). While not known for his mobility, he added 294 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as well, cementing his status as a Day 2 candidate. After just one NFL season – during which he made one appearance – though, his future is now far more uncertain than his age and draft status would imply.

The Vikings spent training camp splitting reps evenly between Mond and veteran Sean Mannion. That competition alone left the former in danger of being left off the 53-man roster, but another recent move left him in that position to an even greater extent. The Vikings traded for Nick Mullens, who was himself displaced as a backup by Jarrett Stidham in Vegas.

With Mond on waivers, the Vikings (now led by GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah) are content to move forward with Cousins and Mullens at the top of the depth chart. Mannion, meanwhile, is now without competition for the No. 3 role.