Pennsylvania invests more than $2 million in agricultural research
This week Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced grants totaling more than $2 million were awarded to six Pennsylvania organizations for research on issues critical to sustaining and growing the state's $132.5 billion agriculture industry. Grant recipients include The Center for Dairy Excellence, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, Pennsylvania State University, Rodale Institute, Stroud Water Research Institute and University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.
Tackling food insecurity in uncertain times
Food insecurity is often a topic of discussion in agriculture, but often within the frame of how will the industry feed a growing population. But the sad reality is that food insecurity is a challenge right here at home, and a large percentage of the funding promulgated in the Farm Bill is dedicated to solving the complex challenge of helping farmers feed their fellow Americans.
