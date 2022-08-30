ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

Single-family residence in Holly Springs sells for $1 million

A house built in 2004 located in the 200 block of Morayshire Court in Holly Springs has new owners. The 3,916-square-foot property was sold on August 16, 2022. The $1,000,000 purchase price works out to $255 per square foot. The house sits on a 1.1-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Knightdale sells for $2.5 million

The property located in the 1700 block of Old Crews Road in Knightdale was sold on August 11, 2022 for $2,492,500, or $2,017 per square foot. The house built in 1953 has an interior space of 1,236 square feet. The house sits on a 69.2-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Fuquay Varina $1.1 million for a single-family home

A house built in 2016 located in the 400 block of Theys Mill Way in Fuquay Varina has new owners. The 2,989-square-foot property was sold on August 10, 2022 for $1,120,000, or $375 per square foot. The house sits on a 2.2-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:
FUQUAY VARINA, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Morrisville single family residence sells for $985,000

A house built in 2011 located in the 1000 block of Chessridge Way in Morrisville has new owners. The 4,346-square-foot property was sold on August 8, 2022 for $985,000, or $227 per square foot. The house sits on a 8,712 square foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
MORRISVILLE, NC
Garner, NC
Business
City
Garner, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Raleigh $1.1 million for a detached house

A house built in 2007 located in the 1400 block of Banbury Road in Raleigh has new owners. The 4,509-square-foot property was sold on August 10, 2022 for $1,067,000, or $237 per square foot. The house sits on a 10,454 square foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

I-85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash late Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143, near Exit 143 for NC-62/Alamance Road. The closure began at 4:56 p.m. and was closed until 7:18 p.m. Given […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Here comes another: Developer plans new apartment building for DT Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A developer behind of Raleigh’s high-rise developments is announcing plans for another project. Kane Realty Corporation says they’ve submitted plans to the city for West End II. This will be their second. mixed-use development in the West End- adjacent to downtown Raleigh’s Warehouse...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Former mayor of Holly Springs dies after battle with cancer

Holly Springs, N.C. — The former mayor of Holly Springs Dick Sears has died after a 2-year battle with cancer. Sears served as Holly Springs mayor from 2001 through 2021. "Dick Sears was one of our town's greatest champions and influential leaders shaping Holly Springs into the amazing community we have today," said Randy Harrington, Town Manager.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Duplex sells in Raleigh for $1.2 million

A 3,072-square-foot house built in 1946 has changed hands. The property located in the 200 block of Furches Street in Raleigh was sold on August 11, 2022 for $1,150,000, or $374 per square foot. The house is situated on a 10,019 square foot lot. This article was generated by the...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

71-year-old man killed in Rocky Mount scooter crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after crashing with a sedan Friday night in Rocky Mount. Police responded to reports of a crash in the 1500 block of South Church Street around 9:15 p.m. The driver of a motor scooter, identified as 71-year-old Van Monroe, was ejected...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Binkley Church, University Place and the Proposed Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru

Binkley Baptist Church is located on the corner of Willow Drive and Fordham Boulevard, immediately adjacent to University Place. Binkley was founded in the Civil Rights era that was beginning to dismantle the Jim Crow laws in Chapel Hill and across the country. Our founding pastor, Rev. Dr. Robert Seymour who led the church for three decades, firmly established Binkley as an advocate for civil rights, social justice, and the acceptance of all, regardless of sexual orientation. Succeeding pastors, including our current pastor, Rev. Dr. Marcus McFaul, have built upon and strengthened the social mission and outreach of Binkley over time.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
PITT COUNTY, NC

