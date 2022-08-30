Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family residence in Holly Springs sells for $1 million
A house built in 2004 located in the 200 block of Morayshire Court in Holly Springs has new owners. The 3,916-square-foot property was sold on August 16, 2022. The $1,000,000 purchase price works out to $255 per square foot. The house sits on a 1.1-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Knightdale sells for $2.5 million
The property located in the 1700 block of Old Crews Road in Knightdale was sold on August 11, 2022 for $2,492,500, or $2,017 per square foot. The house built in 1953 has an interior space of 1,236 square feet. The house sits on a 69.2-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Fuquay Varina $1.1 million for a single-family home
A house built in 2016 located in the 400 block of Theys Mill Way in Fuquay Varina has new owners. The 2,989-square-foot property was sold on August 10, 2022 for $1,120,000, or $375 per square foot. The house sits on a 2.2-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:
Raleigh News & Observer
Morrisville single family residence sells for $985,000
A house built in 2011 located in the 1000 block of Chessridge Way in Morrisville has new owners. The 4,346-square-foot property was sold on August 8, 2022 for $985,000, or $227 per square foot. The house sits on a 8,712 square foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Raleigh $1.1 million for a detached house
A house built in 2007 located in the 1400 block of Banbury Road in Raleigh has new owners. The 4,509-square-foot property was sold on August 10, 2022 for $1,067,000, or $237 per square foot. The house sits on a 10,454 square foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
Hired mover ghosts Raleigh grad, makes off with all her possessions
A Raleigh family appears to have unknowingly paid someone $1,200 to steal from them.
cbs17
Mom thanks officers who helped her deliver baby after she went into labor while driving in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders on Friday reunited with a mother who they helped when she recently give birth after going into labor while driving in Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill police said Maria Mugweru reached out and thanked Officers German Barcenas and Timothy Christensen who offered their...
I-85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash late Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143, near Exit 143 for NC-62/Alamance Road. The closure began at 4:56 p.m. and was closed until 7:18 p.m. Given […]
cbs17
Johnston County homeowners stuck with fixing potholes after developer never turned the road over to the state
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – On South Ridge Drive in Johnston County, drivers have been dealing with problems with potholes for years. “We have seen people go through here not realizing there’s a big hole, and they’ll scrape the bottom of their cars and you hear the bang,” Mark Wood said, who lives on South Ridge Drive.
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
cbs17
Here comes another: Developer plans new apartment building for DT Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A developer behind of Raleigh’s high-rise developments is announcing plans for another project. Kane Realty Corporation says they’ve submitted plans to the city for West End II. This will be their second. mixed-use development in the West End- adjacent to downtown Raleigh’s Warehouse...
Former mayor of Holly Springs dies after battle with cancer
Holly Springs, N.C. — The former mayor of Holly Springs Dick Sears has died after a 2-year battle with cancer. Sears served as Holly Springs mayor from 2001 through 2021. "Dick Sears was one of our town's greatest champions and influential leaders shaping Holly Springs into the amazing community we have today," said Randy Harrington, Town Manager.
cbs17
This gas company is lowering prices by 40 cents: but only for 3 hours on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—You can fill up you gas tank for 40 cents less than normal Thursday, but there’s a time limit on that lower price. You’ll find the lower fuel prices at Circle K locations from 4-7 p.m. at participating locations. The company said in a release...
'You ruined so many lives.' Man sentenced to six years for hitting, killing 4-year-old Holly Springs boy
Holly Springs, N.C. — The parents of a 4-year-old Holly Springs boy killed in a hit-and-run spoke directly to the man behind the wheel in a Wake County courtroom on Friday morning. Owen Schroeder and other children were playing in their Holly Springs neighborhood in Carolina Towne Lane in...
The possibility that guns from the Raleigh buy-back may be sold disappoints me
What I learned after I donated guns to the Raleigh buy-back infuriates me. | Letters to the editor
Raleigh News & Observer
Duplex sells in Raleigh for $1.2 million
A 3,072-square-foot house built in 1946 has changed hands. The property located in the 200 block of Furches Street in Raleigh was sold on August 11, 2022 for $1,150,000, or $374 per square foot. The house is situated on a 10,019 square foot lot. This article was generated by the...
WRAL
'I saw the damage you had done.' Parents speak to man convicted of hitting, killing child
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 'I saw the damage you had done.' Parents speak to man convicted of hitting, killing child. The parents of a 4-year-old young Holly Springs boy...
WITN
71-year-old man killed in Rocky Mount scooter crash
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after crashing with a sedan Friday night in Rocky Mount. Police responded to reports of a crash in the 1500 block of South Church Street around 9:15 p.m. The driver of a motor scooter, identified as 71-year-old Van Monroe, was ejected...
thelocalreporter.press
Binkley Church, University Place and the Proposed Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru
Binkley Baptist Church is located on the corner of Willow Drive and Fordham Boulevard, immediately adjacent to University Place. Binkley was founded in the Civil Rights era that was beginning to dismantle the Jim Crow laws in Chapel Hill and across the country. Our founding pastor, Rev. Dr. Robert Seymour who led the church for three decades, firmly established Binkley as an advocate for civil rights, social justice, and the acceptance of all, regardless of sexual orientation. Succeeding pastors, including our current pastor, Rev. Dr. Marcus McFaul, have built upon and strengthened the social mission and outreach of Binkley over time.
Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
