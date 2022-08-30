ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears to release DL Mario Edwards

By Sam Robinson
 4 days ago
Chicago Bears defensive end Mario Edwards (97) have been moved off the roster. Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The former Raiders second-round pick had settled into a rotational role with the Bears over the last two seasons, but he joins most of Chicago’s front-seven vets of recent years in being jettisoned by a new-look Bears front office.

Khalil Mack (trade), Akiem Hicks (free agency), Eddie Goldman (released, later retired), Danny Trevathan (released) and Bilal Nichols (free agency) have departed off the Bears’ front seven this offseason. Although Roquan Smith is back at practice and tied to a fifth-year option salary, he is not exactly on good terms with the team.

As for Edwards, he re-signed with the then-Ryan Pace-overseen Bears in 2021. After adding Edwards initially in 2020, the Bears gave him a three-year, $11.55M deal. The contract included void years, which will not leave much in the way of cap savings associated with Tuesday’s release. As a vested veteran, Edwards will pass straight to free agency.

Edwards, 28, recorded six sacks during his two-year Bears tenure. The Florida State alum logged 26 percent and 27 percent defensive snap rates during that time. He missed time during training camp due to injury this year, however.

