ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Texas Rangers Investigate Midland Police Officer Involved Shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Around 3 a.m. on Friday September 2, Midland Police Officers were involved in a shooting on Pine Street. According to the City of Midland, Texas Rangers were called to investigate the shooting, which is protocol for all shootings with officers involved. That is all the information...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department issues arrest warrant

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Midland Police Department officers responded to the 1500 block of E. Illinois Ave. in reference to a gunshot victim. The victim was transported to the hospital. An arrest warrant for Jessie...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland jury delivers 80-year prison sentence

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 46-year-old Midland man was sentenced late Wednesday to terms of 80 years in prison for Murder and 15 years for Aggravated Assault. On Monday morning LONNIE BILL BURCHAM (07/17/1976) entered a plea of guilty to the offenses...
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department warns of text message scams

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Text message scams have become more common, and there are ways they can be prevented. MPD officer, Chane Blandford, said there are ways for people to differentiate when a text is and isn’t legit. “I know for a fact companies like amazon will not reach...
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
cbs7.com

MISD holds special board meeting to discuss employment of superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Independent School District held a special board meeting tonight to discuss the employment of their superintendent. A special MISD board meeting was held after Fort Worth ISD announced Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey as their finalist for superintendent of schools on Tuesday. “It’s a loss for...
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Lee
Person
Dana Ellis
cbs7.com

Legacy Principal Shannon Torres named Principal of the Year

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Legacy Senior High Principal Shannon Torres has been named Principal of the Year for 2022-23 by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals for Region 18. Secondary principals from across Region 18 selected Torres for the honor. Torres will now be eligible to compete for the...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Kermit vs. Crane

Crane, Texas (KOSA) - The Crane Golden Cranes took the lead in week 2, defeating the Kermit Yellow Jackets, 32-23. Watch the highlights here.
KERMIT, TX
cbs7.com

Andrews ISD hires canine counselors

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Andrews ISD has hired some new faculty members but they don’t look like your ordinary school teachers. After the devastating bus crash last November involving Andrews ISD, the school district decided to bring dogs into the school as a way to help with the grieving process.
ANDREWS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Plaintiffs#Midland Police
cbs7.com

Trinity School announces ‘22 Hall of Honor inductees

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Trinity School in Midland announced this year’s 2022 Hall of Honor inductees. All four honorees this year had accomplishments ranging from artist and designer to Olympic equestrian rider. “It’s just a fun thing to be able to celebrate different people and to tell them what...
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy