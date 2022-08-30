Read full article on original website
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade
After three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Trayvon Millen will begin a new chapter of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders traded the former Clemson Tigers defensive back to Arizona earlier this week for a seventh-round pick in 2023, a decision that did not seem easy for Las Vegas, according […] The post Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jimmy Garoppolo admits reason he didn’t just ask 49ers for release
The saga between the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo confused many fans in the offseason. After their loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game, the consensus was that Garoppolo will be traded from the team. However, months passed, and the veteran QB was never traded. Instead, Jimmy G was signed to a new contract.
NBC Sports
Vikings officially add David Blough to practice squad
For two of the teams of the NFC North, it was a strange week for backup quarterbacks. And the week ended with one of those backup quarterbacks going from one of those two teams to the other. David Blough officially has joined the Minnesota practice squad. Blough and Tim Boyle...
NBC Sports
Dolphins sign recently-cut Patriots special teamer
The New England Patriots will see a familiar face when they open their regular season in Miami. Justin Bethel was signed by the Dolphins on Thursday, the team announced. The Patriots released the veteran defensive back and ace special teamer on Tuesday. Bethel originally was signed by the Patriots during...
NBC Sports
Cardinals put Antonio Hamilton on NFI list after reported cooking accident
The kitchen has reportedly proved to be a more dangerous place for Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton than the football field. Hamilton has been out of action with an undisclosed injury and the team placed him on the non-football injury list on Thursday. NFL Media reports that the injury was the result of a cooking accident at Hamilton’s home, but the precise nature of the injury remains unknown.
NBC Sports
Sirianni explains why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book
The Eagles went through all of training camp with Reid Sinnett as their third-string quarterback but then waived him at final cuts and claimed Ian Book from the Saints. Now, Book is the third-stringer behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew and Sinnett is on the practice squad. Why did the...
NBC Sports
What Young thinks is Lance's 'nearly impossible' job as starter
As Trey Lance heads into his first season at starting quarterback for the 49ers, some bumps in the road along the way are likely. And in the eyes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, it isn’t those hiccups that could cause Lance to stumble. It’s the outside noise that could come with those mistakes -- something the San Francisco legend knows a thing or two about.
NBC Sports
Watch Jimmy G throw passes next to Lance in return to practice
Well here’s something to add to the list of things we didn’t think we’d see at a 49ers practice on Sept. 1, 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance and Brock Purdy got some reps in -- together -- at practice on Thursday morning. It’s the first time this...
NBC Sports
49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again
SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
NBC Sports
Here's where NFL execs rank Patriots among the 16 AFC teams
The New England Patriots exceeded expectations in 2021 by winning 10 games and returning to the NFL playoffs despite starting a rookie quarterback. Repeating that performance in 2022 likely will be a much tougher challenge. The AFC is absolutely loaded entering the new season. Many of the teams in the...
CBS Sports
Rose Bowl attendance hits all-time low in first game for UCLA since announcing move to Big Ten
UCLA football set a program low for single-game attendance at the Rose Bowl during its 45-17 win over Bowling Green in Week 1. Only 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, snapping a record that has stood for roughly 30 years. The previous low point for the Bruins at...
NBC Sports
Commanders place Robinson Jr. on NFI list, sign Bostic, Mayo
The Washington Commanders placed rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the Non-Football Injury list on Thursday, just four days after he was shot twice during an attempted armed robbery. Robinson Jr. will miss Washington's first four games of the season after being placed on NFI. He's eligible to return...
NBC Sports
Steelers put Calvin Austin, Damontae Kazee on injured reserve
Wide receiver Calvin Austin and defensive back Damontae Kazee both made the cut to 53 players in Pittsburgh, but they won’t be seeing the field in the opening weeks of the season. The Steelers put both players on injured reserve Thursday. They will have to miss at least four...
NBC Sports
Patriots add Lynn Bowden to practice squad
One of the Raiders’ many recent draft mistakes will get another chance in New England. Lynn Bowden is signing with the Patriots’ practice squad, according to Field Yates of ESPN. At Kentucky, Bowden won the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, which goes to the most versatile player in college...
NBC Sports
Eagles sign former 3rd-round pick to practice squad
The Eagles signed linebacker Davion Taylor to their practice squad Thursday, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. Taylor returned to the Eagles one day after they released the former third-round pick from the 53-man roster. Taylor, who played well in six regular-season starts last year, was...
NBC Sports
Bills expect Tre’Davious White to play “considerable” number of games
The Bills took all the time they had before making a decision about whether to activate cornerback Tre'Davious White from the physically unable to perform list before cutting their roster to 53 players on Tuesday, but they ultimately chose not to take him off the list. That decision means that...
Las Vegas Raiders’ 2 best trade assets after 53-man roster cuts
The wait is over, Raider Nation. For weeks, you’ve been patiently waiting to see what the deal is with the Las Vegas Raiders’ 53-man roster. Now that the preseason is all wrapped up, the wait is over. Las Vegas has announced every cut on the way to 53 players.
NBC Sports
Titans give Derrick Henry a raise for 2022
Titans running back Derrick Henry had outperformed his contract. So the Titans have given Derrick Henry a raise. He has received a $2 million bump for 2022, PFT has confirmed. Instead of earning $12 million in base salary, he gets a $9 million signing bonus, a $4 million base salary, and $1 million in 46-man per-game roster bonuses.
NBC Sports
Eagles claim Trey Sermon off waivers
Trey Sermon is now an Eagle. Sermon, the running back who was waived by the 49ers yesterday, was claimed by the Eagles today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 49ers’ decision to trade up to select Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft turned out to be a big mistake, as he lasted just one year in San Francisco and ran for just 167 yards. But the Eagles apparently think he’s talented enough to make an impact on their offense.
