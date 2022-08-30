Colts to release RB Phillip Lindsay

Indianapolis Colts expected to release running back Phillip Lindsay (30). Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Phillip Lindsay faced a crowded running back room in Indianapolis, and will now look to find a home elsewhere. The Colts are releasing the veteran, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (on Twitter).

The 28-year-old enjoyed an historic start to his career with the Broncos. With back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, he was in line to make the ascent from UDFA to unquestioned lead back. Things changed starting in 2020, however, and Lindsay found himself in Houston by the start of last season.

The Colorado alum started just one of 10 games with the Texans before being waived by the rebuilding team. He was claimed by the Dolphins, as Miami looked for veteran options to improve their struggling ground game. In four games in South Beach, Lindsay averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, leading to his modest one-year deal with the Colts.

Even at the time of that signing, it was clear that he would face tough competition for snaps. Indianapolis boats one of the league’s premier workhorses in Jonathan Taylor, along with a backup in Nyheim Hines who is in line for a significant pass-catching role. With Lindsay out of the picture, Deon Jackson figures to occupy the No. 3 spot that the pair were competing for.

The move will save the Colts $970K in cap space, though the team was in better shape than most from a financial perspective entering today. Lindsay will now hit free agency, and look to navigate the market for another opportunity to serve a rotational role, and in turn, rebuild his value.