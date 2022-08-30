The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Roc Marciano raps like someone tracing the scars that lie beneath his gold chains. At the heart of the tightly coiled authority that has made Marciano a fixture of underground New York rap in the new millennium is the steely strength that only comes from being repeatedly broken. The Elephant Man's Bones, his new album with veteran producer The Alchemist, is full of the layered mafioso rap that has made Marciano so beloved; on the album's title track, he exposes the raw nerves hiding beneath the unflinching gaze.

