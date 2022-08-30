Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Song You Need: Shootergang Kony and Nef the Pharaoh play love therapist on “New Orleans”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Since emerging in 2017, Sacramento’s ShooterGang Kony has become one of the West Coast’s most affecting storytellers. His music unravels the lasting effects of life in the streets of Sacramento with the kind of stark, plain-spoken detail that can only come from someone who’s seen everything unfold right in front of them. Today, the AdamKG-directed video for “New Orleans,” taken from Kony's new album Playing With Fire, is premiering on The FADER.
The FADER
Doechii and SZA share “Persuasive” video
Back in July, SZA blessed Doechii’s March single “Persuasive” with a verse, and it was her remix that ultimately appeared on Doechii’s August 5 EP, she / her / black bitch. Today, nearly a month after that project’s release, the St. Louis singer has joined the Tampa rapper for a visual treatment of the song.
The FADER
Song You Need: Roc Marciano & The Alchemist’s venerable, vulnerable “The Elephant Man’s Bones”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Roc Marciano raps like someone tracing the scars that lie beneath his gold chains. At the heart of the tightly coiled authority that has made Marciano a fixture of underground New York rap in the new millennium is the steely strength that only comes from being repeatedly broken. The Elephant Man's Bones, his new album with veteran producer The Alchemist, is full of the layered mafioso rap that has made Marciano so beloved; on the album's title track, he exposes the raw nerves hiding beneath the unflinching gaze.
The FADER
Mount Kimbie tap Danny Brown, slowthai, and liv.e for new tracks
Mount Kimbie are in their singles era. Since the release of their third studio album, 2017’s Love What Survives, the London duo of Dominic Maker and Kai Campos have kept themselves busy — and their fans on their toes — by dropping surprise loosies whenever the urge strikes. Today, they’ve shared four new songs in the form of two double singles, collectively titled MK 3.5.
RELATED PEOPLE
The FADER
A$AP Rocky shares video for new song on Instagram featuring Playboi Carti and possibly Beck
A$AP Rocky and his AWGE-affiliated artists have a tendency to release full songs to the internet without officially releasing them on streaming platforms. Tracks like Playboi Carti's "Cancun," one of his defining songs, have never been officially shared outside of AWGE's social media, and last year Rocky shared a new song and video called "G-Unit Rice" exclusively on his Instagram.
The FADER
Lil Baby shares new song “Detox”
Less than a month after splitting the bill with Drake on “Staying Alive,” an early August single from last week’s blockbuster DJ Khaled LP God Did, Lil Baby has returned with a new solo cut called “Detox.” The track comes with a video co-directed by the Atlanta rapper himself, with help from Ivan Berrios.
The FADER
Yeat shares new song “Talk,” details Lyfë EP
Yeat's been handling the journey from underground rage rapper to a household name with surprising skill. He dropped the very solid 2 Alivë album this year (as well as its deluxe, the Geëk Pack) but it was his silly viral song for the new Minions movie that brought him a whole gang of new fans. For his next act, Yeat will share a 12-track EP called Lyfë – it doesn't have a release date, but is "coming soon," according to a press release. Its first single, "Talk," is out today.
The FADER
Freddie Gibbs announces album, shares “Too Much” feat. Moneybagg Yo
Freddie Gibbs has announced a forthcoming album titled $oul $old $eparately. The record will be Gibbs’ fifth solo studio LP — not to mention two joint full-lengths a piece with Madlib and The Alchemist, and over two dozen mixtapes and EPs — but only the first he’ll be releasing with a major label, Warner Records. (He’s put all of his previous solo projects out himself — either independently or on his own label, ESGN, distributed via EMPIRE.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
The FADER
Feist drops out of Arcade Fire tour
Feist will no longer perform on the remaining dates of her tour with Arcade Fire. The singer announced her cancellations on Thursday (September 1), two days after the beginning of the tour was rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct levied against Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler. Butler has denied the allegations and a source close to the band has said the tour would continue.
The FADER
NOFX will disband in 2023
NOFX will break up in 2023 after a 40-year run. Frontman Michael “Fat Mike” Burkett announced the news indirectly on Thursday in a reply to a comment on a video he posted to to Instagram a day earlier. When asked why the group doesn’t tour Canada more frequently, Mike responded, “Actually, we love Canada, it’s just that next year will be our last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run…” A representative for the band later confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.
The FADER
Shygirl premieres “Nike” with COLORS
Shygirl will end September with the release of her debut LP, Nymph, on the 30th. And today, the multi-talented South London artist has kicked the month off by the premiering the forthcoming records fourth single, “Nike,” via COLORS. The track features an instrumental from Mura Masa and arrives in the wake of Shygirl’s June feature on “hollaback bitch,” from the Guernsey producer’s next record, demon time. “Nike” also follows “Firefly,” “Come For Me,” and “Coochie (A Bedtime Story)” on Nymph‘s release cycle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The FADER
Watch Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” video
From the moment Nicki Minaj released the Rick James-sampling “Super Freaky Girl,” it seemed destined for a blockbuster music video, and today, that visual treatment has finally arrived. Directed by Joseph Kahn, the new clip casts Nicki in the roles of both the author of the track’s 1981 inspiration and its namesake, alternately donning James’ famous perm and a hot pink Barbie wig.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Comments / 0