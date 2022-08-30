Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Marysville Resident Killed In Double Fatality Crash In Gage County Friday Evening
A fatality accident was reported Friday evening in Gage County. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 77 near Sycamore Road at approximately 6:43 p.m. The investigation shows that a 2017 silver Mitsubishi Lancer driven by 31-year-old Cristgen Crouch of Marysville was northbound...
KSNB Local4
Two arrested after separate pursuits Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
News Channel Nebraska
Unger receives additional training in death investigations
STANTON, Neb. -- A long-serving northeast Nebraska sheriff is adding an additional certification to his resume. Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger announced Friday that he has completed a three-day advanced training for coroners and death investigations. The training conference was held in Collinsville, Ill., presented by the Illinois Coroners and...
Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a Sioux City woman after a pursuit on Thursday.
KSNB Local4
1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting. Around 3 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the area of 52nd and Boyd Street for a shooting. Omaha Police arrived and found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. with a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was sent to UNMC and...
Omaha Police investigating in-custody death, individual took own life
The Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team is investigating an in-custody death that occurred Saturday morning.
klkntv.com
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
KSNB Local4
Lincoln teens injured in Memorial Day cruise making strides in recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On May 31, 2022 Hannah Wadiso and Aaron Swanson’s lives changed. “We were just looking at cars because I thought it’d be a fun thing to do after my graduation party,” Wadiso said. She and Swanson were sitting in the grass outside Barnes...
News Channel Nebraska
Fatal Clatonia house fire deemed accidental
BEATRICE – A house fire that took the life of a Clatonia woman has been ruled accidental, by the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office. No other information has been released on the exact cause of the late Monday night fire, at 300 Jefferson Street. 63-year-old Mary Bauer died in...
klkntv.com
Deputies arrest second man involved in robbery of Beatrice woman, sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies have arrested a second man involved in the robbery of a 33-year-old Beatrice woman, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. On Wednesday around 3 p.m., deputies and members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested 31-year-old Kenneth Miles in Omaha. Wagner said Miles was...
1011now.com
Helicopter transports victim of crash after tire falls off car on Interstate 80
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - A loose tire caused a series of events Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 that led to a crash where one person injured and in need of a helicopter medical transport. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday evening that the injury crash...
News Channel Nebraska
Lost tire hits semi and car, leaves two injured
GRETNA, Neb. -- Authorities in Sarpy County responded to a personal injury crash Wednesday. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said around 12:11 p.m., they and Gretna Fire & Rescue responded to a personal injury accident on Interstate 80, near the Gretna Exit. The Sheriff's Office said it was discovered a...
1011now.com
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
1011now.com
LSO deputies arrest 2nd suspect in robbery of woman traveling to Lincoln to buy car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested the second suspect they believe robbed and assaulted a woman on her way to Lincoln to buy a car. On Wednesday, the Metro Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 31-year-old Kenneth Miles, of Beatrice, in Omaha around 3 p.m.
KETV.com
Lincoln police say suspect arrested in homicide is person of interest in another suspicious death
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said Friday that a suspect in a Tuesday homicide is also a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation. Police said the homicide occurred near N. Third and P streets around 2:01 a.m., where officers located an unresponsive male in a field near the intersection.
KETV.com
California man arrested in Nebraska after deputy finds 9 handguns, suspected drug currency
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — A California man was arrested in Seward County after a deputy located nine handguns and suspected drug currency during a traffic stop, according to authorities. On Aug. 25, a Seward County deputy stopped a Nissan Altima after spotting a traffic violation on Interstate 80 between...
News Channel Nebraska
Gun found during vehicle search in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was cited by Lincoln Police Department after a handgun was found in the vehicle he was driving. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators were traveling in the area of 21st and K Street on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when they saw 23-year-old Stephan Dennis operating a motor vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Arrested burglary suspect may be involved in over $1M in A/C unit damages
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police believe a burglary suspect, who is now in custody, could be tied to more than $1 million in damages to commercial air conditioning units. 44-year-old Joe Claypool, is in custody in connection to two burglary cases. In one of the cases, he's accused of cutting...
iheart.com
Driver injured when tire comes through windshield on I-80
(Sarpy County, NE) -- Two people are injured, one critically, when a tire comes off a vehicle and goes through the windshield of another vehicle on I-80. Initial reports are that the vehicles were on westbound I-80 near the Platte River when the tire came off and hit a 51 year old woman who was driving. She was taken by medical helicopter to Bergan Mercy with head and chest trauma. After the tire went through the windshield, the vehicle hit a tree.
