Osceola, NE

klkntv.com

Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Two arrested after separate pursuits Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Unger receives additional training in death investigations

STANTON, Neb. -- A long-serving northeast Nebraska sheriff is adding an additional certification to his resume. Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger announced Friday that he has completed a three-day advanced training for coroners and death investigations. The training conference was held in Collinsville, Ill., presented by the Illinois Coroners and...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
Broken Bow, NE
Osceola, NE
Nebraska Accidents
Lincoln, NE
Polk County, NE
Lincoln, NE
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
KSNB Local4

1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting. Around 3 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the area of 52nd and Boyd Street for a shooting. Omaha Police arrived and found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. with a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was sent to UNMC and...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fatal Clatonia house fire deemed accidental

BEATRICE – A house fire that took the life of a Clatonia woman has been ruled accidental, by the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office. No other information has been released on the exact cause of the late Monday night fire, at 300 Jefferson Street. 63-year-old Mary Bauer died in...
CLATONIA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lost tire hits semi and car, leaves two injured

GRETNA, Neb. -- Authorities in Sarpy County responded to a personal injury crash Wednesday. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said around 12:11 p.m., they and Gretna Fire & Rescue responded to a personal injury accident on Interstate 80, near the Gretna Exit. The Sheriff's Office said it was discovered a...
GRETNA, NE
1011now.com

25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gun found during vehicle search in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was cited by Lincoln Police Department after a handgun was found in the vehicle he was driving. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators were traveling in the area of 21st and K Street on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when they saw 23-year-old Stephan Dennis operating a motor vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Driver injured when tire comes through windshield on I-80

(Sarpy County, NE) -- Two people are injured, one critically, when a tire comes off a vehicle and goes through the windshield of another vehicle on I-80. Initial reports are that the vehicles were on westbound I-80 near the Platte River when the tire came off and hit a 51 year old woman who was driving. She was taken by medical helicopter to Bergan Mercy with head and chest trauma. After the tire went through the windshield, the vehicle hit a tree.
SARPY COUNTY, NE

