Weekender Eastern Iowa! Honeycrisp Apple Season | Wings | Remembrance Park Dedication
READ THE LATEST | SUPPORT LITTLE VILLAGE | SHOP PERKS. Welcome, September! We’re still a few weeks out from the start of fall, but this weekend DOES mark the start of Honeycrisp apple season out at Wilson’s Orchard. Get that first teasing taste of autumn, then relax through your Labor Day weekend with theater, comedy, art and more. Top pick? Head out to the corner of Sand Rd and Napoleon St in Iowa City on Labor Day itself for the dedication of Johnson County’s newest historical site, Remembrance Park, celebrated with music, poetry and a reminder that this section of Iowa was founded on a “spirit of diversity.”
Breakfast spots with colorful kids meals (and not just menu coloring)
Is it just us or is it harder to get out of bed at the end of the week? Our parents have tried a bunch of ways to try to get us up. By Friday morning, nothing but a guarantee of unlimited screen time could get us moving. That is until they started holding a special breakfast over our heads: a genius parenting move. It forces us to try to behave all week in order to cash in on this coupon. It’s interesting that during meals at home our parents refuse to cook us separate meals, forcing us to “try new things” that are usually green or red. Ugh. But when they take us out to eat they want us to order from the “Everything for Kids is the Color Beige” box? Um, no thanks! They trained us better than that. Why do adults get an entire page but us kids get a tiny box in the corner with all the usual suspects — chicken fingers, mac and cheese, quesadillas? It’s kind of insulting. Maybe that’s why we don’t always love going out for dinner. And school lunch? Don’t even get us started.
