More injuries surface in Dolphins defensive backfield. Why that makes initial 53 fluid

The Dolphins’ defensive backfield - which will be tested early in the season against Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, among others - remains hampered by injury, a situation that could motivate the team to at least explore a potential waiver wire pickup this week.

The Dolphins determined on Tuesday that starting cornerback Byron Jones - who had offseason surgery in an area around his ankle and Achilles’ - isn’t yet ready to return and will miss at least the first four games. He cannot return any sooner than week 5 after being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, safety Eric Rowe was not spotted at Tuesday’s practice. He is said to be dealing with a shoulder injury. General manager Chris Grier said the injury is not serious and he will not be going on injured reserve.

Top cornerback Xavien Howard appeared limited on Tuesday and is dealing with a minor injury, according to NFL Network.

Cornerback Keion Crossen also appeared limited on Tuesday, though he participated in special teams drills before media was escorted out.

What’s more, cornerback Nik Needham, too, was limited on Tuesday; he has been dealing with a hand injury but played through it on Saturday against Philadelphia.

The Dolphins have 10 defensive backs on their initial 53-man roster: cornerbacks Howard, Needham, Crossen, Noah Igbinoghene and rookie Kader Kohou; and safeties Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, Rowe, Clayton Fejedelem and Elijah Campbell.

Grier did not rule out adding a defensive back on waivers.

“Like everything, we will be searching [the waiver wire],” Grier said when asked about the defensive backfield. But “we feel good about the group we have. We don’t feel it’s critical for us right now” to add help at that position.

Besides Rowe and Jones, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was the only other player not spotted at Tuesday’s practice. He’s recovering from having his appendix removed and is expected back for the Sept. 11 opener against New England or Week 2 at Baltimore.

Players who were dressed for Tuesday’s practice but limited -- beyond Howard, Crossen and Needham - included receiver Jaylen Waddle (lower body issue), running back Chase Edmonds, fullback Alec Ingold and tight end Tanner Conner.

Conner, who surprisingly made the 53-man roster, has been sidelined for two weeks and was seen with a brace on one of his legs on Tuesday. Grier suggested he does not need to go on injured reserve.

Now that the 53-man roster is set, teams can place players on injured reserve and bring them back after four weeks.

Doing so would free up a spot on the 53-man roster to add another defensive back or a player at another position.

Teams can make waiver claims beginning at noon on Wednesday.

Tuesday was the first Dolphins’ practice of the year that wasn’t open fully to the media. Beginning Tuesday and with all other practices in 2022, only the first 15 to 20 minutes will be open to reporters.

THIS AND THAT

Grier said the Dophins have been not shopping tight end Mike Gesicki. He said two teams called inquiring about him but the Dolphins never made any calls.

“We challenged him to do something he hasn’t done before,” Grier said of Gesicki playing more as an in-line tight end at times in this new offensive system. “Last couple weeks, he has had some great strides. It was never about moving him or trying to [move him]. Teams called asking. I will always listen; it doesn’t mean we’re going to do anything. It’s negligent if you don’t [listen].”

Coach Mike McDaniel praised Gesicki for being focused on improving and “doing one or two things better to his standard to the way he wants his football to look. That’s a guy that teammates and coaches respect who can ignore the noise and get better.”

▪ McDaniel, on keeping Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed over Sony Michel: “That process was brutal. That competition was real. There was some game tape involved, but it was much more than that, the whole progression from the onset.”

McDaniel loves how Gaskin and Ahmed didn’t “sulk” but instead worked after the Dolphins signed Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Ahmed.

▪ Grier, on the NFL docking the Dolphin a 2023 first-round pick and third-round pick because they tampered with Tom Brady and Sean Payton: “It doesn’t affect how we do business. This team is not affected by it. Focused on winning as many games as we can this season.” The Dolphins still own the 49ers’ first-rounder in 2023.