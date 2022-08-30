Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Will Follow If Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rallies Really Hard, Says Crypto Analyst
There will be a good buying opportunity for Dogecoin DOGE/USD if rival meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD begins to rally, according to an analysis by a popular cryptocurrency trader. What Happened: Pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader and analyst Altcoin Sherpa shared an analysis of altcoins charts with his 182,000 followers in a...
What Are Whales Doing With DraftKings
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DraftKings DKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Unity Software
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Unity Software. Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Enovix Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Enovix. Looking at options history for Enovix ENVX we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.
PETS・
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Cramer: Marathon Oil Is Good But Why Not Own One Of These With A Giant Dividend?
Marathon Oil Corporation MRO is "good, but why not own one of these with a giant dividend?" Jim Cramer said on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round." Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD has the biggest dividend in the S&P, Cramer said. When asked about The Lion Electric Company LEV, Cramer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's Why Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Price Crashes Like Terra Luna Are Good For The Market
Buterin says unsustainable business models tend to succeed during booms because everything is going up. Earlier, Buterin said he expects crypto only to be as volatile as gold or the stock market in the next few decades. Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain co-founder, recently said that the decline in...
Triple Digit Growth Lands Benzinga Spot On The Inc. 5000 For The Second Year In A Row
In recognition of triple-digit growth, over the span of three years, Inc. magazine recognized Benzinga for a second year as one of the fastest-growing companies. Based in Detroit, Benzinga is a media outlet and data provider for large-name institutions and retail investors. Its core product portfolio consists of newswires and analytics software.
Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto
This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
How Is The Market Feeling About Barnes Gr?
Barnes Gr's (NYSE:B) short percent of float has risen 23.61% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 641 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For September 2, 2022
Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 6.60% at $2.10. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.65% at $0.27. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.20% at $6.45. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 11.76% at $0.45. Tilray TLRY shares closed down 6.15% at $3.36. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares...
Cryptocurrency Cosmos Hub Up More Than 6% In 24 hours
Cosmos Hub's ATOM/USD price has increased 6.53% over the past 24 hours to $12.65. Over the past week, ATOM has experienced an uptick of over 6.0%, moving from $12.09 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.45. The chart below compares the price...
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin As Labor Day Weekend Begins: All Eyes On Sept. 6
Bitcoin BTC/USD was declining just 1% lower on Friday in bullish opposition to the S&P 500, which rejected an important psychological level at $4,000 and slid about 0.08%. Ethereum ETH/USD was initially leading the crypto sector, spiking over 4% higher but began to retrace intraday to trade mostly flat. Dogecoin DOGE/USD fell slightly more modestly in tandem with Bitcoin, declining about 1.6%.
8 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Reverse Earlier Gains As European Energy Crisis Looms Large
Fresh worries over the Nord Stream pipeline surfaced during the early portion of the U.S. session. As a result, stocks gave back early morning gains. Russian energy giant Gazprom was originally scheduled to resume natural gas flow through the pipeline that connects Russia to Germany on Sept. 3. However, the company announced Friday that it will postpone the resumption, claiming that — while inspecting a compressor station — leaks were discovered.
These 3 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Have High Compound Annual Growth Rates Through 2024
Based on consensus estimates among surveyed analysts, FactSet has determined which stocks in the S&P 500 that have the highest expected two-year dividend compound annual growth rate. As there are 111 stocks in the S&P 500 with dividend yields over 3.10%, analysts have composed a list of 20 stocks that...
Analyzing Stanley Black & Decker's Short Interest
Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE:SWK) short percent of float has fallen 14.08% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.49 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
77K+
Followers
163K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0