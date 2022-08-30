ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With DraftKings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DraftKings DKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Unity Software

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Unity Software. Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Enovix Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Enovix. Looking at options history for Enovix ENVX we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks

The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto

This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Barnes Gr?

Barnes Gr's (NYSE:B) short percent of float has risen 23.61% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 641 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Cosmos Hub Up More Than 6% In 24 hours

Cosmos Hub's ATOM/USD price has increased 6.53% over the past 24 hours to $12.65. Over the past week, ATOM has experienced an uptick of over 6.0%, moving from $12.09 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.45. The chart below compares the price...
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin As Labor Day Weekend Begins: All Eyes On Sept. 6

Bitcoin BTC/USD was declining just 1% lower on Friday in bullish opposition to the S&P 500, which rejected an important psychological level at $4,000 and slid about 0.08%. Ethereum ETH/USD was initially leading the crypto sector, spiking over 4% higher but began to retrace intraday to trade mostly flat. Dogecoin DOGE/USD fell slightly more modestly in tandem with Bitcoin, declining about 1.6%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

8 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Reverse Earlier Gains As European Energy Crisis Looms Large

Fresh worries over the Nord Stream pipeline surfaced during the early portion of the U.S. session. As a result, stocks gave back early morning gains. Russian energy giant Gazprom was originally scheduled to resume natural gas flow through the pipeline that connects Russia to Germany on Sept. 3. However, the company announced Friday that it will postpone the resumption, claiming that — while inspecting a compressor station — leaks were discovered.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyzing Stanley Black & Decker's Short Interest

Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE:SWK) short percent of float has fallen 14.08% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.49 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
