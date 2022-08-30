ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Announces 63 Appointments to Various Boards, Commissions, and Councils

Governor Brian Kemp today announced 63 appointments to various boards, commissions, and councils. Brian Dill, Jerald Mitchell, Mark Parkman, and James Alvin Wilbanks were reappointed. Chris Brown is vice president of operations and technology for Turner Sports. In this capacity, he oversees Turner Sports’ linear and digital live productions, including...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Here's what we've learned about Georgia's new voters

NORCROSS, Ga. — Georgia has gained more than one and a half million voters since the last gubernatorial election - and the details give some hope to Democrats that they can win statewide elections again this year. Most new Georgia voters register when they get new driver’s licenses. In...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adel, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Battleground: Ballot Box | Georgia Democrats see an opening in 2022's midterm elections

LISTEN: On this week's episode, we visit the Democratic Party of Georgia's convention in Columbus to hear their vision for November and beyond. —— Democrats in Georgia see their power on the rise after narrowly winning its presidential votes and both U.S. Senate seats in the past two years. But success at the state level has not yet materialized, and the 2022 midterms are proving to be a challenge.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Deal
Person
Brian Kemp
13WMAZ

A closer look at Georgia's tightest US House race

MACON, Ga. — All eyes are on Georgia's Congressional District 2 race which has been called the state's most highly contested U.S. House races this year. The district stretches from Macon to Columbus and all the way down to the south Georgia line. Representative Sanford Bishop has held the...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Back-to-school with the divisive concepts bill; How are our teachers doing?

Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB's Lawmakers. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ty Tagami, @Ty_Tagami, state education reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. What is "Critical Race Theory"?. Critical Race Theory is a college-level theory that suggests systematic racism is built into institutions like the legal and education...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Attorneys#South Georgia#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ga#Gpb News#Pre K#Fulton Da
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

When it comes to comfort food, all of us have something that they prefer and if your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Failure to launch: How a Georgia town spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race

ST. MARYS, Ga. — In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast. It was to be the kind of project that would catapult the area’s quiet and unassuming towns into a projected trillion-dollar industry and a chance for this southeastern corner of the state to join a new kind of space race.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy