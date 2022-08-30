Read full article on original website
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces 63 Appointments to Various Boards, Commissions, and Councils
Governor Brian Kemp today announced 63 appointments to various boards, commissions, and councils. Brian Dill, Jerald Mitchell, Mark Parkman, and James Alvin Wilbanks were reappointed. Chris Brown is vice president of operations and technology for Turner Sports. In this capacity, he oversees Turner Sports’ linear and digital live productions, including...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Medical Center closure becomes talking point in Georgia gubernatorial race
ATLANTA - Dressed in green scrubs, Josh Shorter went into work Friday at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center for what could be one of his final weeks of work. "Very devastating, we had people a couple of tears were shed," he said. This closure will impact not just employees like him,...
Here's what we've learned about Georgia's new voters
NORCROSS, Ga. — Georgia has gained more than one and a half million voters since the last gubernatorial election - and the details give some hope to Democrats that they can win statewide elections again this year. Most new Georgia voters register when they get new driver’s licenses. In...
Abrams, Warnock combine campaign firepower in first joint rally
Stacey Abrams and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock are far from strangers. But, just two months out from the November midterms they hadn’t yet campaigned together. Both appeared at the Democratic convention in Columbus over the weekend, but their speeches were several hours apart. That changed on a Wednesday evening...
CBS 46
Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
Battleground: Ballot Box | Georgia Democrats see an opening in 2022's midterm elections
LISTEN: On this week's episode, we visit the Democratic Party of Georgia's convention in Columbus to hear their vision for November and beyond. —— Democrats in Georgia see their power on the rise after narrowly winning its presidential votes and both U.S. Senate seats in the past two years. But success at the state level has not yet materialized, and the 2022 midterms are proving to be a challenge.
Southwest Georgia farmers are getting a much needed new water source
Farmers in Southwest Georgia haven’t been permitted to drill new irrigation wells for a decade due to low stream flows. But a new grant program funded with federal COVID relief aid promises a workaround for that moratorium that will provide a new source of water for irrigation in the region.
See where Georgians used drop boxes in the 2020 presidential election
Absentee ballot drop boxes were a pandemic-era addition to voting in Georgia used primarily in the 2020 presidential race and by voters of both parties. For the first time ever, you can now see where and when more than 550,000 Georgians used nearly 300 boxes across 112 counties. To get...
A closer look at Georgia's tightest US House race
MACON, Ga. — All eyes are on Georgia's Congressional District 2 race which has been called the state's most highly contested U.S. House races this year. The district stretches from Macon to Columbus and all the way down to the south Georgia line. Representative Sanford Bishop has held the...
Political Rewind: Back-to-school with the divisive concepts bill; How are our teachers doing?
Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB's Lawmakers. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ty Tagami, @Ty_Tagami, state education reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. What is "Critical Race Theory"?. Critical Race Theory is a college-level theory that suggests systematic racism is built into institutions like the legal and education...
Family of Brianna Grier says daughter would be alive today if Hancock County implemented new law
State legislators praised several laws aimed at helping Georgia respond to mental health this year. One of them was the "Co-Responder law "that took effect July 1, encouraging law enforcement to team up with mental health counselors, but two months later, most counties have yet to create one of these co-responder teams.
Many Georgia Cities Ranked In The Top 25 For The Highest STD Rates In The US
When it comes to U.S. states with the highest reported cases of STDs, most can be found in the South. Using the most recent data from the CDC, a report from Innerbody published in February 2022 found Georgia to rank number 3 for most reported infections per 100,000 residents. This puts the Peach State right behind Louisiana (#2) and Mississippi (#1.)
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
When it comes to comfort food, all of us have something that they prefer and if your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
NBC News
Failure to launch: How a Georgia town spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race
ST. MARYS, Ga. — In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast. It was to be the kind of project that would catapult the area’s quiet and unassuming towns into a projected trillion-dollar industry and a chance for this southeastern corner of the state to join a new kind of space race.
Georgia hemp farming, health of state farms on menu heading into next session
PERRY — After years of lobbying by the agricultural industry, state lawmakers this year passed a controversial measure meant to help keep farmers out of the courtroom. So, what’s next for ag-minded policy movers and shakers under the Gold Dome?. With the legislative session still five months away...
WJCL
Georgia Southern professor helps break down what the Marc Wilson verdict means
Ga. — A jury has reached a verdict in the Marc Wilson trial, but it’s not a charge originally brought forward. On Wednesday, a jury found Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter. He was originally charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
Republicans have invested millions in nonwhite voter outreach ahead of the midterms
In the heart of Atlanta's rapidly diversifying suburbs, Democrats have become a dominant force in local politics. But earlier this summer, Republicans gathered to stake their own claim in the community. Dozens of people packed a strip mall in Gwinnett County to celebrate the grand opening of the Republican National...
Savannah State finds far-flung partner in Michigan to expand access, affordability for HBCU students
LISTEN: Some Savannah State students now have a more affordable path to pursue three master's programs not offered at Georgia's oldest public HBCU. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. They may be 800 miles apart, but Savannah State University and Michigan's Grand Valley State University have teamed up to create what school...
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: Ga., S.C. curb lane closures, boost DUI efforts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This Labor Day weekend, troopers will be out looking for drunk drivers, and lane closures will be on hold – but not until crews get one last burst of work done at the state line ahead of the holiday. Georgia and South Carolina are once...
