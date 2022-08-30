Tribute, Trapp River name season champs

653-05855445 © Masterfile Royalty-Free Model Release: Yes Property Release: Yes A distraught golfer lying on putting green with ball at the edge of hole

Wausau Pilot & Review

Envision Eye Care Championship team: L-R: Mike Terch, Scott Campbell, Jason Barnum, Jeff Sarazen

The Envision Eye Care team has repeated as Champs of the Monday night men’s golf league at Tribute and Trapp River Golf Course, where teams meet up each week during the summer season.

Team Jarosz, runner up: L-R: Joe Millerleile, Jerry Jarosz, Jim Anderson, Carter Prey

The match was played at Tribute course Monday night under beautiful golf conditions. All other teams played a 9-hole scramble format at the three, nine-hole courses.

Winners of the scrambles were:

Tribute – The Roughians

Trapp River Front – Tie with Jim Nick Insurance and Strets/Gosch

Trapp River Back – Hoff Private Wealth

Awards and dinner followed. The Monday night league uses all three nines and has a 16-week rotating schedule. If you or your team is interested in playing

next year, please contact either of the two courses.