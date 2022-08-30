Read full article on original website
How many fans were in attendance for Syracuse’s win against Louisville?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first group Syracuse football coach Dino Babers mentioned when he got to the microphone Saturday night didn’t include any of his players. “Really proud of Otto’s Army,” Babers said, calling out the SU students. “The noise level was through the roof, and...
Syracuse football ends the misery vs. Louisville behind a resurgent quarterback, dominant defense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse lost several things during its game against Louisville on Saturday night. Starting quarterback Garrett Shrader lost his helmet twice, forcing backup Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in on two third-down plays. The offense lost 107 yards on 18 penalties, several of which were false starts. SU also...
Sean Tucker left Syracuse’s game against Louisville injured. It’s unclear if he’ll return
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football star running back Sean Tucker limped off the field in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Louisville. Tucker went down on a 1-yard rush up the middle. He limped off the field without help but was taken to the injury tent upon getting to the sideline. SU was forced to punt for the first time in the game two plays after Tucker’s exit.
Cardinals Crushed: Syracuse football defeats Louisville 31-7 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The scores at halftime of Louisville’s last four victories over the Syracuse University football team: 35-3, 20-0, 28-10 and 35-3. Syracuse not only broke the mold and led at halftime, but punched back for four quarters, crushing the Cardinals 31-7 at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night.
Chris Elmore, SU football’s 6th-year senior captain, leaves Louisville game with injury
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse captain and sixth-year senior. left Saturday’s game against Louisville in the first quarter with an apparent lower-leg injury. Elmore was injured midway through the opening quarter on a short gain by Sean Tucker. Chris Elmore returned to the sideline wearing street clothes. He was...
Wait, could Syracuse football be fun this year? (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 1-0 following a 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Here’s what social media is saying after the Orange’s win moved it to 1-0 on the season:. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Cardinals Crushed: Syracuse football defeats Louisville...
Syracuse football box score vs. Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lou_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Garrett Shrader looked sharp;...
Photos: Fans get the tailgate party started ahead of Syracuse football opener
Syracuse, N.Y. — Football season is here. The Syracuse Orange opens the 2022 season Saturday night, hosting the Louisville Cardinals in the first sporting event in what’s now called the JMA Wireless Dome. Fans hit the tailgate lots hours before kickoff, flipping burgers, shooting cornhole and knocking back...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here....
Garrett Shrader looks sharp; Syracuse commits a ridiculous number of penalties (Brent Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The curtain came up on the 2022 season with an electric performance from Syracuse football’s defense, a balanced effort from a quarterback who looked really comfy in his new offense, an injury scare involving SU’s best player and a whole lot of penalties. Let’s...
Mikel Jones, a pregame target for Louisville, helps spur a dominant effort by Syracuse’s defense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mikel Jones knew Malik Cunningham had a quote taped in his locker. Louisville fans wouldn’t let the Syracuse linebacker forget about his comment from July either. They shared to Twitter all summer a partial quote from Jones in which he said he didn’t view the Cardinals or their talented quarterback as much of a challenge.
Syracuse football opens with dominant win; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm. See the 5-day forecast. Orange opens season with 31-7 pounding of Louisville: The Louisville Cardinals have gotten used to putting beatings on Syracuse in recent years. On Saturday night, SU flipped the script. Behind a solid outing from quarterback Garrett Shrader and a dominant defense that produced three second-half turnovers, the Orange opened the season with a 31-7 rout of the Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse football dominates Louisville 31-7 to start 2022 season 1-0 (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Louisville Cardinals at 8 p.m. Saturday in the first sporting event in the newly named JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be televised on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s...
Could it happen again? There are some similarities between SU football’s magical 1987 team and this year’s
I have placed myself in a strange predicament this week. I am tasked with writing about the past by way of events that have yet to take place. On Saturday night the Syracuse Orange Football team take the field against Louisville to begin the university’s 133rd season on the gridiron.
Where to Watch: SU vs. Louisville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team begins their season Saturday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. Here are ways to watch:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
College Football Odds: Louisville vs. Syracuse prediction, odds, pick – 9/3/2022
The Louisville Cardinals take on the Syracuse Orange. Check out our college football odds series for our Louisville Syracuse prediction and pick. The Louisville Cardinals face a very important season in 2022. Head coach Scott Satterfield came to Louisville from Appalachian State, where he built the Mountaineers into one of the best Group of Five programs in the country. Louisville seemed to have made a great move — and scored a big prize — when it was able to land him in the coaching carousel four years ago. Satterfield produced a very good first season which only increased expectations among the fan base.
Syracuse basketball recruit JP Estrella, a 4-star stretch big, picks Tennessee
Saco, Maine — Syracuse basketballl recruit JP Estrella will attend Tennessee. The 6-foot-11, 210-pound stretch big made his college decision Friday afternoon here at XL Sports World, opting for the Volunteers over 25 other suitors, including finalists Syracuse and Iowa. “Off the court, they can expect a big, goofy...
Garrett Shrader, SU’s ‘field general,’ lost his helmet but found his passing in Robert Anae’s offense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Shrader might have managed to put any uneasiness fans had about him holding the starting quarterback job to bed after just one game. Syracuse football coach Dino Babers’ “field general” showed a firm understanding of first-year offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s new system.
Syracuse vs. Louisville prediction, betting lines and picks: Saturday, 9/3
The Syracuse Football program expects to improve on their 5-7 record from 2021, and head coach Dino Babers is on the hot seat according to sportsbooks entering his seventh year in charge. His team has the tough task of hosting the Louisville Cardinals to open up the season, and our experts have analyzed the ACC contest with odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook. Let’s dive into their best bet and explain why they think the Cardinals will come out on top this Saturday.
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star didn’t pick Orange we wanted, but he will thrive
I know that a lot of Syracuse basketball recruiting fanatics, myself included, are bummed, disappointed and sad that long-time 2023 four-star target Joseph Estrella has elected to play somewhere besides the Hill. I get it. Not only is the 6-foot-11 power forward/center one of the hottest prospects in the rising-senior...
