Eagles to release S Anthony Harris

Philadelphia Eagles has release defensive back Anthony Harris (28). Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After cutting Jaquiski Tartt, the Eagles are moving on from their other experienced safety. The team is releasing Anthony Harris, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets.

Harris started for the team last season and re-signed on a one-year deal worth $2.5M this offseason, but a recent report indicated he might not be safe. The Eagles guaranteed Harris just $1M.

The Harris cut came as the Eagles made a deal to acquire C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Saints. While Gardner-Johnson played primarily in the slot in New Orleans, Philadelphia will use him at safety. The 24-year-old defender will replace Harris, who is going into his age-31 season.

Formerly Minnesota’s franchise player, Smith did not see that 2020 tagged season lead to big dollars in 2021. He signed with the Eagles for less than $5M and took another pay cut this year. Harris has notched a six-interception season — 2019, leading to the Vikings franchising him — and has 61 starts’ worth of experience. He could find a new home soon.