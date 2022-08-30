ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Chris Rock Faces Backlash Over Oscars Joke Involving Nicole Brown Simpson

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MkrFa_0hbGVUMu00

Chris Rock is in hot water for comparing a return to the Oscars stage with the late Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder.

According to AZCentral, during his stand-up show on Sunday at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Chris revealed that he was invited to host next year, but declined.

Rock said he felt that if he hosted, it would be like returning to the scene of a crime after being slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards. The slap happened after Chris made a joke about Will’s wife Jada.

During his stand up performance on Sunday, Rock referenced the murder of O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole. In 1994, Simpson left her sunglasses at an Italian restaurant. Waiter Ron Goldman later came to her house to return the sunglasses, but they were gruesomely murdered at her Brentwood, California, home. While O.J. was charged with the murders, he was acquitted.

According to Rock, if he returned the Oscars as a host next year, it would be like asking Nicole “to go back to the restaurant.”

Twitter lit up with users slamming the comedian for joking about Simpson’s murder.

One user wrote, “Another woman serving as foils for #ChrisRock’s ‘jokes.’ Dear #WillSmith, all is forgiven.”

Another wrote, “How to go from Yay to Nay..it will never be appropriate to joke about Nicole Brown Simpson.”

The comments kept coming, including this one, “This is just cruel. Thoughtless. Not funny. People will start thinking; ‘well hell maybe Will should have slapped him.’ Smh. Do better #ChrisRock

In late July, Will publicly apologized to Chris in a YouTube video.

In the video, text appears on the screen that says, “It’s been a minute… Over the last few months, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and personal work… You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer.”

Will then sits down on camera and reads the question, “Why didn’t you apologize to Chris in your acceptance speech?”

In response, he explains, “I was fogged out by that point. It's all fuzzy.”

He adds that he has reached out to Chris, but says that Rock is “not ready to talk.”

Will then takes the opportunity to publicly apologize to Chris, Chris’ mother, and his family.

“So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk.”

At one point he also addressed letting people down, saying, “Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down. So it, it hurts, it hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn't live up to people's image and impression of me. And the work I'm trying to do is, I am deeply remorseful, and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself.”

He went on, “Right? I'm human. And I made a mistake and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of sh*t. So I would say to those people, I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking. But I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world. And, you know, if you hang on, I promise we'll be able to be friends again.”

Chris seemed to react to the apology shortly afterward while in Atlanta for his Chris Rock Ego Death world tour.

According to CNN, he told the crowd, "Everybody is trying to be a f**king victim," a clear swipe at Smith's video. "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims."

He went on to joke, "Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith... I went to work the next day. I got kids."

Rock also got laughs with: "Anybody who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cinemablend

After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
California State
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Looks Unrecognizable As She Clutches Bodyguard's Arm During N.Y.C. Outing

Wendy Williams stepped out in New York City this week looking completely unrecognizable. On Tuesday, August 23, the former talk show star was snapped leaving her apartment building while holding on to tight to her body guard. In photos seen here, Williams looked perplexed as she made her way into an awaiting vehicle and appeared unable to walk without her security member holding her up, although it is not clear why. COMEDIAN HEATHER MCDONALD DISHES ON WENDY WILLIAMS, KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON'S SPLIT & ALL NEW TOUR"I'm going to Core Club," the media mogul, who appeared wide eyed and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Nicole Brown Simpson
Person
Ron Goldman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Academy Awards#Oscars Joke#Arizona Financial Theatre#Italian
ETOnline.com

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Look So In Love in 'Meet Cute' Movie First Look

Peacock released a first look at Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco's love story in the upcoming feature film Meet Cute on Tuesday, which is set to premiere on September 21. The film follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson) who appear to fall in love at first sight during their first date. A closer look, however, reveals that Sheila has been using a time machine to fall in love over and over again. Cuoco announced they had finished filming last August.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Chris Rock: Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister calls comedian’s joke about murder ‘horrible’ and ‘distasteful’

Chris Rock has been criticised by Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister, Tanya Brown, for joking about the murder of her sibling in relation to his altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars earlier this year.During the Phoenix, Arizona, leg of his stand-up tour over the weekend, Rock revealed that the Academy had approached him to host the Oscars next year, an offer he declined. The Academy declined to comment when approached by The Independent.Rock told his audience that returning to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant”.Brown Simpson was murdered after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
extratv

extratv

79K+
Followers
5K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy