DC Detective Sergeant ID'd As Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Det. Sgt. Lance Andriani has died following a violent crash. Photo Credit: DC Police Union

A Washington DC Detective Sergeant ejected from his motorcycle in a violent crash in Anne Arundel County over the weekend has died, authorities say.

Lance Carney Andriani, 53, was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a 2019 Honda Accord that pulled out in front of him on Route 4 near Talbot Road around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Andriani was reportedly a Detective Sergeant for the Metropolitan Police Department, according to the DC Police Union.

He served with the MPD for 25 years.

Police say that the Honda Accord was driving east on the Talbot Road crossover and made a right turn onto southbound Route 4 in front of Andriani, who was unable to avoid hitting the vehicle.

Andriani was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at an area trauma center.

The 23-year-old man who was driving the Honda Accord was not injured in the collision.

