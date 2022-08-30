ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Family Of 22-Year-Old Everett Man Who Died In Car Crash Want To Give Him 'Funeral He Deserves'

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

The family of a 22-year-old Everett man who died in a rollover crash last weekend says they can't afford to give him the "funeral he deserves." They're asking for help to make that happen, and so far, they've almost raised enough.

Milton Lemus was a loving young man who cared deeply for his friends and family and had a bright future ahead of him, his sister Edith Lemus wrote as part of a GoFundMe .

With pain in my heart I want to let you guys know that my little brother Milton Lemus, 22 years old, passed away on Saturday 28th of this month. He was an amazing brother and friend to many. He was a good son and despite his age he was an example for many, he enjoyed playing soccer and had a great love for cars. He loved making jokes and to make people smile.We are all devastated by Milton’s loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service. We want to give Milton the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes.

They've raised $25,000 of their $30,000 goal. Nearly 275 donors have contributed to the campaign. His family didn't say when they would hold the funeral service.

Milton died around 2:30 a.m. after his 2005 350Z hit a guardrail on Route 1 near Route 16 in Chelsea and rolled over, Massachusetts State Police said . Lemus died instantly, and his 22-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries. Troopers are searching for a blue sedan seen in the area when he crashed.

Troopers ask anyone with information to contact the Revere barracks at 781-284-0038.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

2 Killed, 1 Injured In Motorcycle-Involved Crash In Bedford: Police

Two people are dead following a crash between a motorcycle and car in Bedford, authorities said. Police responded to the crash at South River Road near Commerce Park North around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski said in a release. Responding officers found three people were injured as well as a damaged car and motorcycle.
BEDFORD, NH
Daily Voice

Vigil Held For Female Victim Of Lynn Family Murder/Suicide

A community came together to pay tribute to a woman who was the victim of a triple murder and suicide in Lynn last month.A candle light vigil for Khosay Sharifi, a 31-year-old woman who shot three of her family members before taking her own life, was held at High Rock Tower in Lynn on Friday e…
LYNN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Chelsea, MA
Everett, MA
Society
City
Everett, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Daily Voice

Mansfield Man Arrested For Assault Hit With Animal Cruelty Charge: Police

A 29-year-old man from Mansfield was hit with two charges while being arrested for one offense, authorities said. Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance to an address on North Main Street around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Mansfield Police said on Facebook. That is where officers arrested the man and charged him with assault and battery on an intimate partner.
MANSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
Daily Voice

Massachusetts Corrections Officer Fighting For Life After Brutal Prison Attack

A Massachusetts corrections officer is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked by an inmate while on duty, sources tell Daily Voice. Officer Matthew Tidman, age 36, was attacked by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley in Shirley on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tidman is now in a coma where he remains in critical condition, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf says.
SHIRLEY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
352K+
Followers
52K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy