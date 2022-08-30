Family Of 22-Year-Old Everett Man Who Died In Car Crash Want To Give Him 'Funeral He Deserves'

The family of a 22-year-old Everett man who died in a rollover crash last weekend says they can't afford to give him the "funeral he deserves." They're asking for help to make that happen, and so far, they've almost raised enough.

Milton Lemus was a loving young man who cared deeply for his friends and family and had a bright future ahead of him, his sister Edith Lemus wrote as part of a GoFundMe .

With pain in my heart I want to let you guys know that my little brother Milton Lemus, 22 years old, passed away on Saturday 28th of this month. He was an amazing brother and friend to many. He was a good son and despite his age he was an example for many, he enjoyed playing soccer and had a great love for cars. He loved making jokes and to make people smile.We are all devastated by Milton’s loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service. We want to give Milton the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes.

They've raised $25,000 of their $30,000 goal. Nearly 275 donors have contributed to the campaign. His family didn't say when they would hold the funeral service.

Milton died around 2:30 a.m. after his 2005 350Z hit a guardrail on Route 1 near Route 16 in Chelsea and rolled over, Massachusetts State Police said . Lemus died instantly, and his 22-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries. Troopers are searching for a blue sedan seen in the area when he crashed.

Troopers ask anyone with information to contact the Revere barracks at 781-284-0038.