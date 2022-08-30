Lansdale SEPTA Station Now on the National List of Historic Places
Owing to its record of longevity, historical significance, economic impact, and 100+ years of passenger service, the SEPTA Lansdale Station has been named to National Register of Historic Places. Franki Rudnesky punched this story’s ticket for PhillyVoice.
The building, nested on a stop of the SEPTA Lansdale/Doylestown Regional Rail Line, opened to the public in 1903. It was built with architectural appointments typical of its era, and those features were retained in a SEPTA renovation in the 1990s.
The effort to get it recognized was undertaken by the Lansdale Historical Society. Its leaders amassed the extensive documentation needed to cite its worthiness, a two-year process.
The distinction was announced in Dec. and woven into the borough’s recent sesquicentennial celebration.
It is the third historically significant property in Lansdale (joining the Jenkins Homestead and the Silk Lofts Factory) and No. 159 for Montgomery County as a whole.
More on Lansdale Station and the honor awarded it are at PhillyVoice.
