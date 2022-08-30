Lansdale SEPTA Station Now on the National List of Historic Places

Lansdale Train Station. Image via CBS3 Philly.

Owing to its record of longevity, historical significance, economic impact, and 100+ years of passenger service, the SEPTA Lansdale Station has been named to National Register of Historic Places. Franki Rudnesky punched this story’s ticket for PhillyVoice.

The building, nested on a stop of the SEPTA Lansdale/Doylestown Regional Rail Line, opened to the public in 1903. It was built with architectural appointments typical of its era, and those features were retained in a SEPTA renovation in the 1990s.

The effort to get it recognized was undertaken by the Lansdale Historical Society. Its leaders amassed the extensive documentation needed to cite its worthiness, a two-year process.

The distinction was announced in Dec. and woven into the borough’s recent sesquicentennial celebration .

It is the third historically significant property in Lansdale (joining the Jenkins Homestead and the Silk Lofts Factory) and No. 159 for Montgomery County as a whole.