Read full article on original website
Related
whdh.com
Poll shows state Attorney General race in deadlock
BOSTON (WHDH) - A UMass Amherst poll showed a close race for Massachusetts Attorney General, less than a week before voters head to the polls. Democrats Andrea Campbell and Shannon Liss-Riordan were the front runners in the race, with Liss-Riordan polling at 26% and Campbell at 25%. Democrat Quentin Palfrey...
whdh.com
Sept. 2 final day of early Primary voting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin reminded voters that Friday, Sept. 2 is the final day to cast early votes ahead of the Primary election Tuesday. Already, the state is reporting a strong turnout ahead of the Primary election, and project that over a million ballots will be cast. Galvin urged voters not to mail in their mail ballots if they have not already done so.
whdh.com
Record warm August at major climate sites in Northeast
AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - This August was the warmest on record in Hartford CT, Providence RI, Worcester MA and several other major climate sites across the Northeast region, according to a study from the Climate System Research Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. The average August temperature in Amherst...
whdh.com
Owner of Mass., NH frozen yogurt franchises arrested for bathroom hidden camera
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man who owns several Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt shops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire was arrested Wednesday after a hidden camerawas found in a Nashua store’s bathroom. In the evening on Saturday, July 23, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
1 dead, 6 injured after crash in Tyngsborough
TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a pickup truck and car collided on Frost Road around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. One of the three women inside the car was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Two other women in the car were taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital with unknown injuries.
Comments / 0