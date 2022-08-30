BOSTON (WHDH) - Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin reminded voters that Friday, Sept. 2 is the final day to cast early votes ahead of the Primary election Tuesday. Already, the state is reporting a strong turnout ahead of the Primary election, and project that over a million ballots will be cast. Galvin urged voters not to mail in their mail ballots if they have not already done so.

