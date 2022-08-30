ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Undrafted Tony Adams sticks with Jets after impressive camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Tony Adams' game film at Illinois impressed the Jets enough to spark real interest. The safety's pre-draft interview with New York's coaches sealed the deal. While getting a feel for Adams during a video call, safeties coach Marquand Manuel asked him what he wanted...
