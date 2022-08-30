Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
michiganchronicle.com
Dally In The Alley 2022: Detroit Festival In Midtown Cass Corridor Turns 45
Adriel Thornton, Dally in the Alley president, left, is looking forward to being back after the annual festival took a two-year hiatus. Welcome back, Dally In The Alley. The Midtown Cass Corridor annual street fair in Detroit is returning after a two-year hiatus and celebrating 45 years (with the 43rd event) after pausing due to COVID.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene
DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Soak up the last of the summer at this beach bar in downtown Detroit
Imagine sitting in the sun with your toes in the sand, sipping on a refreshing drink... Now this may sound like something you’d be doing in Miami’s South Beach, but you can actually do it in the heart of Detroit. The place is called BrisaBar and it is...
michiganradio.org
Long-time Detroit broadcaster, educator Specs Howard dies
Detroit broadcasting legend and educator Specs Howard has died. He was 96. Born Julian Liebman, Howard’s successful broadcasting career took him from radio stations in Pennsylvania to Cleveland and Detroit. As he approached the end of his career as a disc jockey in the 1960’s, Howard said he knew...
wdet.org
Detroit’s only city-run outdoor pool to close for season after Labor Day
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer in many ways. In Detroit it denotes the final weekend that the pool at Brennan Recreation Facility in Rouge Park is open. It’s the only outdoor pool run by the city of Detroit. Brennan Pool is one of seven pools...
deadlinedetroit.com
Bunny Bunny Restaurant in Detroit's Eastern Market Area Is Closing After 2 Years
The restaurant business, which never was easy, is even tougher these day with the impact of the pandemic. Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla, owners of Bunny Bunny, a small restaurant at 1454 Gratiot near Eastern Market, announces on social media that September will be their last full month. Oct. 3 is the actual closing date.
Arts, Beats & Eats, Michigan State Fair, Detroit Jazz Festival, more this Labor Day weekend
Looking for something fun to do in Metro Detroit this Labor Day weekend? You’ll have your pick of big and festive outdoor events. Here’s the rundown.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hidden gem supports small Detroit businesses
If you’ve driven down East Jefferson near Chene in Detroit, you may have noticed a beautiful, historic building, with a black awning. “People have noticed it, but a lot of people wonder, what’s inside”, Vallery Hyduk, Co-Owner of the Bagley Mansion told “Live in the D,s” April Morton. Built in 1887 by former Michigan Governor John Bagley, the Bagely Mansion, as it’s still called today, was once home to the Bagley family. “In the past we’ve had a bridal shop in here, its been an event venue. It’s new innovation for post-Covid is that we’re leasing office space. There are 20 beautiful office spaces in the building which are primarily leased out to small businesses, entrepreneurs, serving Detroiter’s,” Hyduk said. The businesses serving Detroiter’s are all Detroit-based, and range from a massage parlor, tattoo artist, seamstress, event planner and more. The businesses serve in a much different capacity, but most have something in common. “We’re really proud that as we’ve pivoted to leasing that we created this wonderful environment predominantly African American, and strongly female,” Hyduk said. April sat down with a couple of small businesses there, and enjoyed a few great services.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
Crain's Detroit Business
Long-vacant historic former WJBK building to become Midnight Golf headquarters
The former WJBK-TV Studios building in Detroit's New Center area will become the new headquarters for the Midnight Golf Program nonprofit. According to a deed posted on CoStar Group Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based real estate information service, an entity called 7441 Investment LLC transferred the building to another entity called 7441 MGP Properties LLC on Aug. 5.
hourdetroit.com
6 Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2-5)
For more than 40 years, this celebrated four-day festival has been bringing the finest local, national, and international jazz musicians to downtown Detroit. This year’s event offers a diverse lineup of artists such as Grammy Award-nominated trumpeter Theo Croker and Grammy-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant. No cost. Sept. 2-5. Campus Martius and Hart Plaza, Detroit; detroitjazzfest.org.
deadlinedetroit.com
One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.
Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community mourns Ram’s Horn waitress killed during ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Every month for the past five years, the “Cooley boys” have met at the Ram’s Horn in Southfield on 12 Mile Road. This tradition included their beloved waitress, who was a victim of gun violence last weekend. LaRi Jobina Brisco, 43, was waiting...
An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs
Yes, we are metro Detroit, but Detroit hustles harder
Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak
In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook that — at the moment — is mercifully free of rain.
The Oakland Press
KEM comes home to record live album in Detroit, celebrating 20 years of music
Love called for KEM 20 years ago. And two decades later he’s loving his situation now just as much — and maybe more. The Detroit-raised R&B singer signed with Motown Records back in 2001 and released his first single, “Love Calls,” during November of 2002. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B chart and began a run that’s included six studio albums (two gold and one platinum), three Grammy Award nominations and a Billboard Music Award. “Stuck On You,” the first single from his new EP “Full Circle,” also tied KEM with Maxwell and Charlie Wilson for the Most No. 1’s on the Adult R&B chart.
For Boblo Island visitors, the boat ride was as important as the amusement park itself. What is it about the Boblo Boat?
For almost 100 years, the Boblo Island Amusement Park was a beacon of entertainment in Detroit. Now 30 years after the Boblo Boats stopped service on the Detroit River, the steamships still hold a special place in the hearts of many.
Detroit’s First-Ever Fatal Car Accident Happened 120 Yrs Ago Today
It's hard to imagine a time when every road in Michigan was nothing more than dirt or brick. A time when people were traveling only by horse-drawn carriage or the world's first automobiles. The year was 1902 when Detroit witnessed its first fatal automobile accident. It was an accident involving...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Auto Show - ticket prices for public, industry tech day, and charity preview
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are three ticket categories to be aware of for prospective Detroit Auto Show visitors when the big event coming up. The ticket pricing varies based on when people want to go: the Charity Preview, Industry Tech Day, and the public viewing. The public viewing also has different prices for adults, seniors, and children.
Detroit News
Detroit is losing a cop nearly every day: 'A lot of officers are saying: Screw it'
Detroit — During a summer of multiple mass shootings, an explosion in carjackings and random gun violence, dozens of Detroit cops are leaving the police force for neighboring agencies, despite the city's efforts to stem the blue flight to the suburbs. The Detroit Police Department has lost 223 sworn...
Comments / 9