The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting entries for a special permit to hunt waterfowl at two popular wildlife management areas (WMAs) in Western New York. The special permit will allow for hunting on the first Saturday and first Sunday of the Western Zone duck season at Oak Orchard and Tonawanda WMAs. The WMAs are primarily in Genesee and Niagara counties, with a small portion in Orleans and Erie counties.

TONAWANDA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO