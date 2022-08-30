Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel Maven
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
New exhibit, 'Artifacts: Burchfield Themed Photographs,' to debut Sept. 7
The Buffalo History Museum will debut a new exhibit by Jackie Albarella, “Artifacts: Burchfield Themed Photographs,” at an opening reception at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The exhibit will include a series of 16-by-20 photographs Albarella captured that feature collages of ephemera she assembled from renowned watercolorist Charles Burchfield’s life, including paper items, found objects, natural elements, and other memorabilia. Albarella will also display some of the collage items at the museum, located at One Museum Court, Buffalo.
Historical Association will spotlight 2022 award winners at 'Lewiston Jeopardy' event
The Historical Association of Lewiston has announced its 2022 award winners, who will be honored at “Lewiston Jeopardy.” This event is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Brickyard Brewing Company’s banquet room on Center Street. In making the announcement, HAL President Ken Slaugenhoupt stated,...
Honors celebrated; new staff announced at Board of Education meeting
The New York Council of Administrators of Special Education Summer Institute recognized Cheryl Cardone as the New York State Special Education Administrator of the Year, Grand Island Central School District Superintendent Brian Graham announced at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. Cardone, assistant superintendent of pupil personnel services, thanked the...
Large crowd drawn to 'Rockin' the Grounds' event at St. Stephen Church. Al Prame likes vehicles. A retired truck driver, Prame has enjoyed building cars for many years. On Aug. 18, Prame brought a 1931 Ford Model A that he had built in the past few years to the car show that was part of "Rockin' the Grounds" at St. Stephen R.C. Church and school, 2100 Baseline Road.
Lewiston Garden Club has successful summer
Over the summer, Lewiston Garden Club members have been caring for the flowers and the gardens in Hennepin Park, at the Lewiston Library, and around the Lewiston Museum. The club is grateful for the support of GardenFest in June of 2022. Funds from GardenFest have been used for beautification efforts and has funded two scholarships.
Niagara County Peach Festival opens Thursday with 4 days of food & fun at Academy Park
It was a celebration of all things peach, Lewiston and more last Friday at the Lewiston Kiwanis preview for the 64th Niagara County Peach Festival in Academy Park. The four-day event returns Sept. 8-11. Kiwanis officials, including Niagara County Peach Festival Chairperson Dean Beltrano, veteran Peach Festival Advisory Chairman Jerry...
24th annual 'Kidz 'N' Kites' finds new location in 2022
The Niagara County Youth Bureau and Niagara County Department of Social Services announce the 24th annual “Kidz ‘N’ Kites” event will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, at North Tonawanda’s Gratwick Riverside Park. Organizers said, “Gratwick Park is the home of Great Lakes Kitefliers, featured guests...
Interview: Jeremy Camp brings 'I Still Believe Tour' to Buffalo
The story of Job has been shared over the years in myriad church and Sunday school sessions. For many, that’s all it is – a story. But for Jeremy Camp, a key question within the 42-chapter book became all too real when his 21-year-old wife died 21 years ago.
Edward Tase Jr. elected president of FASNY
New officer a life member at Frontier Volunteer Fire Co. Submitted by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York announced the election of Edward Tase Jr. of Lockport as FASNY president at its 150th annual convention in Westchester. He was sworn into office by FASNY Chaplain Emeritus Wayne Jagow of Wrights Corners.
DEC accepting waterfowl hunting permit lottery entries for duck hunting
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting entries for a special permit to hunt waterfowl at two popular wildlife management areas (WMAs) in Western New York. The special permit will allow for hunting on the first Saturday and first Sunday of the Western Zone duck season at Oak Orchard and Tonawanda WMAs. The WMAs are primarily in Genesee and Niagara counties, with a small portion in Orleans and Erie counties.
Becker Farms apple season & 'Fall Fun on the Farm' underway
Becker Farms announced the 2022 apple season, and “Fall Fun on the Farm” – a family-friendly tradition – are now in full swing with free admission to the grounds weekdays, with ticketed events starting this weekend. This year's apple season and “Fall Fun on the Farm”...
September is Baby Safety Month
Niagara County Department of Health, Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association educate parents on importance of properly choosing & the best baby products each and every time. Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. Keeping baby safe and well is the No. 1 goal as a parent – so it goes...
Memorial names Suitor director of public safety, emergency services
H. James Suitor has been named director of public safety and emergency services at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He brings with him 37 years of law enforcement experience in positions including investigative, supervisory, administrative and in emergency management. Prior to starting with Memorial, Suitor served as chief of police...
