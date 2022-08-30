ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
Akron Leader Publications

Copley group awards $12,000 grant to Canton nonprofit

COPLEY — The Copley-based 501(c)(3) Henry & Laura Huth Charitable Foundation recently presented a $12,000 grant to Project REBUILD, headquartered in Canton. Pictured at the presentation are Huth Foundation Vice President John Delcambre, members Mark Johnson, Renee Conlen and Tad Huth and President Lon Johnson; Project REBUILD Executive Director Joanna James and member Brandon Simmons; Huth Treasurer Mary Brumbaugh; and Project REBUILD leaders Dillan Pritchett, Sebastian Gonzalez, Crystal Faverty and Scott Thompson. Project REBUILD’s mission supports youth as they work to obtain their high school diploma or GED and become job-ready. Enrollees also construct affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals and families. As an affiliate of the nationally recognized YouthBuild USA program, Project REBUILD helps provide young people with the opportunity to complete their high school education while gaining valuable skills in construction and related vocations. For more details, visit projectrebuild.org. Huth Foundation officials stated that over the past 18 years it has donated nearly $120,000 to Project REBUILD. For more about the organization, visit henryandlaurahuthfoundation.org.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Emily Shue

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Emily Shue is 17. She’s been missing since April 29 and was last seen in Akron. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)375-2552.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Akron Area

Are you looking for great corned beef in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places, which all serve mean corned beef sandwiches. If you're downtown, you should check out this fantastic deli. Patrons love their corned beef sandwiches (get the jumbo size if you're hungry and craving a whole lot of corned beef). Their Reuben sandwiches are also excellent and served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, thousand-island dressing, and sauerkraut. You also can't go wrong with a Stray Diamond sandwich, which has corned beef plus pastrami, Swiss, onion, homemade coleslaw, and mustard.
AKRON, OH
medinacountylife.com

EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

COVID WEEKLY UPDATE: Ohio, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remembering again that many new coronavirus cases go unreported now, Stark County and the state still saw increased reported case numbers over the last week. Ohio reported over 25,000 new cases with 801 from the county. That county figure is over a...
OHIO STATE

