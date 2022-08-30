COPLEY — The Copley-based 501(c)(3) Henry & Laura Huth Charitable Foundation recently presented a $12,000 grant to Project REBUILD, headquartered in Canton. Pictured at the presentation are Huth Foundation Vice President John Delcambre, members Mark Johnson, Renee Conlen and Tad Huth and President Lon Johnson; Project REBUILD Executive Director Joanna James and member Brandon Simmons; Huth Treasurer Mary Brumbaugh; and Project REBUILD leaders Dillan Pritchett, Sebastian Gonzalez, Crystal Faverty and Scott Thompson. Project REBUILD’s mission supports youth as they work to obtain their high school diploma or GED and become job-ready. Enrollees also construct affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals and families. As an affiliate of the nationally recognized YouthBuild USA program, Project REBUILD helps provide young people with the opportunity to complete their high school education while gaining valuable skills in construction and related vocations. For more details, visit projectrebuild.org. Huth Foundation officials stated that over the past 18 years it has donated nearly $120,000 to Project REBUILD. For more about the organization, visit henryandlaurahuthfoundation.org.

