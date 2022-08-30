Read full article on original website
Related
5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
spectrumnews1.com
‘Just a Dad from Akron: The Movement’ documentary to premiere at Akron Civic Theatre
AKRON, Ohio — When visitors meet Kenny Lambert at his “Just a Dad from Akron” clothing store or one of the many community events he’s hosted, they are met with a tall, heavily tatted, energetic young man with cool hair and a genuine smile. It’s no...
Akron Leader Publications
Copley group awards $12,000 grant to Canton nonprofit
COPLEY — The Copley-based 501(c)(3) Henry & Laura Huth Charitable Foundation recently presented a $12,000 grant to Project REBUILD, headquartered in Canton. Pictured at the presentation are Huth Foundation Vice President John Delcambre, members Mark Johnson, Renee Conlen and Tad Huth and President Lon Johnson; Project REBUILD Executive Director Joanna James and member Brandon Simmons; Huth Treasurer Mary Brumbaugh; and Project REBUILD leaders Dillan Pritchett, Sebastian Gonzalez, Crystal Faverty and Scott Thompson. Project REBUILD’s mission supports youth as they work to obtain their high school diploma or GED and become job-ready. Enrollees also construct affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals and families. As an affiliate of the nationally recognized YouthBuild USA program, Project REBUILD helps provide young people with the opportunity to complete their high school education while gaining valuable skills in construction and related vocations. For more details, visit projectrebuild.org. Huth Foundation officials stated that over the past 18 years it has donated nearly $120,000 to Project REBUILD. For more about the organization, visit henryandlaurahuthfoundation.org.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Emily Shue
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Emily Shue is 17. She’s been missing since April 29 and was last seen in Akron. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)375-2552.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Rocco’s Festival canceled; How to still get food
Saint Rocco Parish on Thursday announced they are not holding their annual Labor Day weekend festival and, this time, it's not because of COVID restrictions.
Blue Angels crew member flies for hometown crowd
The air show travels from city to city throughout the year. However, for Blue Angel's member and Canton native, Russell Fink, this weekend will be just a little extra special.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Akron Area
Are you looking for great corned beef in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places, which all serve mean corned beef sandwiches. If you're downtown, you should check out this fantastic deli. Patrons love their corned beef sandwiches (get the jumbo size if you're hungry and craving a whole lot of corned beef). Their Reuben sandwiches are also excellent and served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, thousand-island dressing, and sauerkraut. You also can't go wrong with a Stray Diamond sandwich, which has corned beef plus pastrami, Swiss, onion, homemade coleslaw, and mustard.
medinacountylife.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
Lorain kennel full, may euthanize for first time in years
Due to overcrowding at the Lorain County Dog Kennel, three pups were set to be euthanized if they weren't adopted by Friday afternoon. But they "got a reprieve" after several adopters stepped up, Dog Warden Tim Pihlblad told FOX 8 Friday. They helped relieve the kennel's capacity — at least for today, he said.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police officer dies at 38: ‘Loved by many and will be missed by all’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police announced Saturday they are mourning the death of a 38-year-old officer. Officer Clayton Ellenberger, a husband and father, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to his obituary. The department said Ellenberger joined Cleveland Police Fourth District in 2018. He...
It’s in Lake Erie. It was likely in Wendy’s burgers. Why are we seeing so much E. coli? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heavy rain caused the second combined sewer overflow at Edgewater Beach this month. And E. coli infections have sickened 23 Ohioans. We’re talking about Lake Erie and Wendy’s on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with...
Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
wksu.org
5 things to do in NEO: 'Free Puppies!' doc, First Friday in Canton and more
The Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque presents the new documentary "Free Puppies!" as a streaming exclusive through Sep. 16. The film follows a group of women who rescue dogs in the rural South and take them to new homes in other parts of the country. ArtsinStark 'First Friday'. This Friday,...
No spectators allowed at Collinwood-East Cleveland football game
According to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, spectators won't be allowed to attend the game between Collinwood High School and East Cleveland Shaw High School.
whbc.com
COVID WEEKLY UPDATE: Ohio, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remembering again that many new coronavirus cases go unreported now, Stark County and the state still saw increased reported case numbers over the last week. Ohio reported over 25,000 new cases with 801 from the county. That county figure is over a...
Cleveland Air show takes flight this weekend; here’s the schedule
The Cleveland Air Show returns Saturday for the tradition of flying the skies of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day weekend.
Newton Falls police worker accused of double dipping pay
A member of the Newton Falls Police Department has been accused of receiving pay for time not worked.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron’s new water-utility system: New online interface, new meters starting this month
AKRON, Ohio — Akron water-utility customers are getting new meters and a new online system as part of an upgraded utility program dubbed “Akron H2O — Tap into the future,” the city said in a release. Residents’ water-utility bills will not increase as a result of...
Comments / 0