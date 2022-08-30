Read full article on original website
Health tech company Innovaccer lays off 90 employees
Innovaccer, a company that provides cloud services to healthcare organizations, has laid off about 8 percent of its workforce, or 90 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. "Given current economic conditions, we implemented a small workforce reduction to optimize our structure and initiatives," Innovaccer co-founder and CEO Abhinav Shashank said...
Virtual care company Wheel reduces workforce by 17%
Virtual healthcare platform Wheel has laid off 35 employees, or 17 percent of its staff, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. Wheel provides technology infrastructure and access to a nationwide clinician network for companies wanting to provide virtual care. "We made the decision to double down on our long-term strategy of...
RxDefine launches new telehealth product
Healthcare consumer engagement company RxDefine has launched a telehealth service for life sciences companies. RxTelehealth can be paired with other products in the RxDefine portfolio, like RxNavigate. Users who have previous experience with telehealth through RxNavigate were two to four times more likely to complete a telehealth consultation in RxTelehealth, according to a Sept. 1 RxDefine news release.
HealthEquity expands leadership team
Health savings accounts company HealthEquity is naming Paul Black to the board of directors. Mr. Black was CEO of Allscripts Healthcare from December 2012 to May 2022. Prior to his time at Allscripts, Mr. Black served as COO at Cerner, according to a Sept. 1 HealthEquity news release. "I am...
MultiCare 1st health system to partner with virtual care platform 98point6
Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is the first in the country to partner with virtual primary care platform 98point6, the tech company said Sept. 1. The firm's technology will be integrated with MultiCare's hybrid ambulatory care platform, Indigo Health, which offers 35 urgent care clinics and on-demand virtual care. "We...
Oracle Cerner exec calls agreement 'leap' toward interoperability
The news that an EHR vendor consortium is signing on to a new federal health information sharing effort is a huge step toward creating a national healthcare data exchange, an Oracle Cerner executive wrote in an Aug. 31 blog post. CommonWell Health Alliance said Aug. 31 it plans to apply...
Transparent Billing Builds Patient Satisfaction
Billing surprises, no matter when they happen (before, during, or post-visit), aren’t exactly the type of surprise a patient should expect when visiting the doctor. That’s why transparency and communication are critical during pre-service conversations. Providers no longer solely want to collect payments as soon as possible in the care journey – they are also seeking ways to improve the patient financial experience to enhance patient satisfaction overall.
New York extends 1st deadline, expands eligibility for healthcare worker bonuses
The New York Department of Health updated its guidance Aug. 29 for the state's healthcare worker bonus program, including a deadline extension. On Aug. 3, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state would provide bonuses of up to $3,000 to healthcare and mental hygiene workers. Healthcare and mental hygiene workers are eligible for the bonus if they are employed by a qualified employer for a consecutive sixth-month period. They also must have an eligible title and not exceed an annual base salary (excluding any bonuses or overtime pay) of $125,000, among other requirements.
Healthcare added 48K jobs in August
Healthcare job growth slowed in August compared to the month prior, with the industry gaining 48,200 jobs, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Five things to know:. 1. The August count compares to 69,600 jobs added in July and 56,700 jobs added in...
Mayo Clinic to use blockchain for clinical trial
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will use blockchain technology from Triall in an upcoming clinical trial studying pulmonary hypertension, the tech company said Sept. 1. The technology will be used for data capture, document management, study monitoring and e-consent. Triall said its blockchain-registered audit trails can bolster data integrity. "It is...
'A total disruptor to how we do business': Cleveland Clinic's new patient experience metric
Since their initial rollout in 2019, plan of care visits — which bring nurses and providers to the patient's bedside together — have become characteristic of the way care is delivered and managed across Cleveland Clinic. They've become so beneficial that the system has done away with chasing other experience scores, such as patients' likelihood to recommend.
13 healthcare organizations outsourcing RCM
Becker's has reported on 13 healthcare organizations that have decided to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Bloomington, Minn.-based Emergency Physicians Professional Association tapped R1 RCM Aug. 31 to be its exclusive revenue cycle services provider. The independently owned physician group serves more than 600,000 patients annually across 11 hospitals and medical centers as well as three urgency room locations.
Hospitals that share public health data will get better Medicare rates
Hospitals are eligible for increased financial incentives if they share data with public health authorities as part of a new CMS rule, Pew reported Aug. 31. Under the provision that goes into effect Oct. 1, hospitals taking part in the Medicare Promoting Interoperability Program will avoid cuts in Medicare payments if they electronically report information about patients' illnesses, injuries and care to state or local public health agencies, according to the story.
University of Iowa Health Care announces 3 expansion plans
Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care has announced three developments to the university's 10-year campus master plan. The following projects are moving into the planning phase, according to a Sept. 2 article on the health system's website. 1. An expanded emergency department, including new spaces for behavioral health and...
UC San Diego Health CIO: 'Patient, provider satisfaction is a driving force' behind health IT decisions
Patients have greatly benefited from the disruption that technology and digital transformation have had on the healthcare industry as they now have better access to data and more control over their healthcare experiences. As a result, CIOs are prioritizing investing in and creating digital technologies to sustain patient loyalty through better engagement and satisfaction.
$5.53B: Olympus, PerkinElmer sell lab equipment businesses to private equity
Medical and life sciences manufacturer Olympus is selling Evident, its lab instrument subsidiary, to a private equity firm for $3.08 billion, Chemical & Engineering News reported Sept. 1. Bain Capital's acquisition of the lab equipment business comes less than one month after PerkinElmer said it would sell its name and...
Genomics company Illumina wins antitrust case
An administrative law judge has ruled in favor of Illumina after the Federal Trade Commission tried to thwart its $7.1 billion acquisition of biotech firm Grail, the genomics company said Sept. 1. In 2021, the FTC had sued to stop Illumina from acquiring Grail, a former spinoff company that is...
I-Cordis raises $1.5M
Pharmaceutical company i-Cordis has received $1.5 million through a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. I-Cordis will use the grant to develop a treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. I-Cordis used an earlier grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute on rodent studies that showed pegydone — which is derived from pirfenidone, an FDA-approved pulmonary fibrosis medication that has been studied in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction — as a possible treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, according to a Sept. 1 i-Cordis news release.
6 recent health equity study findings
Here are six health equity studies that Becker's has covered since June 24:. 1. Health systems play an important role in helping Black communities build wealth, according to a Sept. 1 analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine. 2. When preventive HIV medications are offered through employer-sponsored health insurance,...
Trinity acquires MercyOne Health System
MercyOne Health System is now a full member of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health. Trinity Health completed its acquisition about five months after entering into an agreement with CommonSpirit Health to acquire all facilities and assets of Iowa-based MercyOne. MercyOne was founded in 1998 through a collaboration between Catholic Health Initiatives, now CommonSpirit, and Trinity Health.
