Buffalo, NY

wnypapers.com

Large crowd drawn to 'Rockin' the Grounds' event at St. Stephen Church. Al Prame likes vehicles. A retired truck driver, Prame has enjoyed building cars for many years. On Aug. 18, Prame brought a 1931 Ford Model A that he had built in the past few years to the car show that was part of "Rockin' the Grounds" at St. Stephen R.C. Church and school, 2100 Baseline Road.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

DEC accepting waterfowl hunting permit lottery entries for duck hunting

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting entries for a special permit to hunt waterfowl at two popular wildlife management areas (WMAs) in Western New York. The special permit will allow for hunting on the first Saturday and first Sunday of the Western Zone duck season at Oak Orchard and Tonawanda WMAs. The WMAs are primarily in Genesee and Niagara counties, with a small portion in Orleans and Erie counties.
TONAWANDA, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
wnypapers.com

Lewiston Garden Club has successful summer

Over the summer, Lewiston Garden Club members have been caring for the flowers and the gardens in Hennepin Park, at the Lewiston Library, and around the Lewiston Museum. The club is grateful for the support of GardenFest in June of 2022. Funds from GardenFest have been used for beautification efforts and has funded two scholarships.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

September is Baby Safety Month

Niagara County Department of Health, Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association educate parents on importance of properly choosing & the best baby products each and every time. Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. Keeping baby safe and well is the No. 1 goal as a parent – so it goes...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Memorial names Suitor director of public safety, emergency services

H. James Suitor has been named director of public safety and emergency services at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He brings with him 37 years of law enforcement experience in positions including investigative, supervisory, administrative and in emergency management. Prior to starting with Memorial, Suitor served as chief of police...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Honors celebrated; new staff announced at Board of Education meeting

The New York Council of Administrators of Special Education Summer Institute recognized Cheryl Cardone as the New York State Special Education Administrator of the Year, Grand Island Central School District Superintendent Brian Graham announced at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. Cardone, assistant superintendent of pupil personnel services, thanked the...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

Edward Tase Jr. elected president of FASNY

New officer a life member at Frontier Volunteer Fire Co. Submitted by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York announced the election of Edward Tase Jr. of Lockport as FASNY president at its 150th annual convention in Westchester. He was sworn into office by FASNY Chaplain Emeritus Wayne Jagow of Wrights Corners.

