Texas State

foxsanantonio.com

Texas attorney faces charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas attorney associated with the right-wing group the Oath Keepers now faces charges related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas on Thursday and made her first court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin.
JUNCTION, TX
Texas launches new poll watcher training program ahead of Nov. 8 election

AUSTIN -- The State of Texas is launching a new poll watcher training program ahead of the November 8 general election. Texas Secretary of State John Scott announcing today the new program enhances the previous one by including a quiz after each poll watcher lesson. The quiz covers Texas Election Code material related to the appointment, duties and conduct of poll watchers. The training program requires each quiz question be answered 100% correctly before moving on to the next lesson.
TEXAS STATE
Chicago Mayor's office calls Gov. Abbott's migrant busing strategy 'racist'

Abbott late Wednesday announced Chicago would be a new destination for migrants bused from Texas in his strategy to draw attention to the influx of people at the southern border. Chicago leadership welcomed the migrants “with dignity and respect.”. Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Wednesday that Chicago is the...
CHICAGO, IL
Texas School Safety Center set to begin school intruder detection audits

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Any day now, a Texas School Safety Center inspector could be visiting your student's school unbeknownst to most staff at schools across Texas' 1,200 districts. The Safety Center's director says they want parents and the community to know what the safety checks are and what they...
TEXAS STATE
Uvalde, TX
Austin, TX

