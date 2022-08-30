AUSTIN -- The State of Texas is launching a new poll watcher training program ahead of the November 8 general election. Texas Secretary of State John Scott announcing today the new program enhances the previous one by including a quiz after each poll watcher lesson. The quiz covers Texas Election Code material related to the appointment, duties and conduct of poll watchers. The training program requires each quiz question be answered 100% correctly before moving on to the next lesson.

