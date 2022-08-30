ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in downtown Reno shooting; suspect at large

By Faith Evans, Reno Gazette Journal
One man was shot and killed around 8:20 p.m. Monday at the corner of Mill and Lake streets in downtown Reno.

The Reno Police Department in a release sent early Tuesday said they have no suspects and are asking for tips from the public.

Public information officer Stephen Greenlee says the RPD has photos of the suspect that investigators might release if they don’t get any leads.

To provide a tip, call RPD’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2121 or contact secret witness by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Man killed in downtown Reno shooting; suspect at large

