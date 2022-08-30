The Illinois Symphony Orchestra (ISO) will change venues this fall, moving several of its Twin City performances to Illinois State University’s Center for Performing Arts. By moving to its main concert series to ISU, the symphony leaves a long-standing relationship with the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA). The Illinois Symphony maintains dual homes in Bloomington-Normal and Springfield. In 2021, they formed a similar partnership with the music program at University of Illinois-Springfield.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO