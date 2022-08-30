Read full article on original website
Related
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Friendly Valley Tavern
The Friendly Valley Tavern is one of Peoria’s oldest and most unique taverns. It’s Peoria’s only Quonset hut tavern and it’s been in business in the same location since 1947. I started going there in the late ’70’s and when I moved back to Peoria after...
25newsnow.com
Local churches helping families in need
PEORIA (25 News) - Home Sweet Home ministries in Bloomington along with dozens of other churches and organizations are already thinking ahead. “The Big Give” is a group effort that aims to help families in need as the Thanksgiving season is on the horizon. Every year the ministry...
25newsnow.com
New East Peoria Yoga Studio opens for the ‘Clumsy’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new yoga studio in East Peoria is the only of its kind on this side of the river and it’s serving a bigger purpose. It’s becoming a sanctuary for people to step away from the hustle and bustle of life. Morning Reporter...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
agupdate.com
Couple’s small farm sustains their family
HENRY, Ill. — With a pretty white bow in her hair, and a snuggly kitten in her hands, 2-year-old Anna Salisbury is in her element on the family homestead in central Illinois. Both her mom and dad, Bethany and Bob Salisbury, always dreamed of having a little farm to...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Road Trip: What does the future hold for the Pontiac Correctional Center?
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — For years, there’s been back and forth between city and state officials about the future of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The institution has a long history in Pontiac, dating back to June 1871. In February, the correctional center reduced its inmate population after significant...
wglt.org
After 17 years at BCPA, most Illinois Symphony Orchestra concerts in Twin Cities moving to ISU
The Illinois Symphony Orchestra (ISO) will change venues this fall, moving several of its Twin City performances to Illinois State University’s Center for Performing Arts. By moving to its main concert series to ISU, the symphony leaves a long-standing relationship with the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA). The Illinois Symphony maintains dual homes in Bloomington-Normal and Springfield. In 2021, they formed a similar partnership with the music program at University of Illinois-Springfield.
Central Illinois Proud
Where will students go if PPS teachers strike?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday night, the Peoria Federation of Teachers union passed the vote to authorize a strike. This does not mean the union will strike, but it allows them to. The union must give the Peoria Public School board a ten day notice if they choose to strike.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbu.org
Peoria firefighters make the move to new Station 4
Peoria Fire Department firefighters are spending their first few weeks in a brand new station. The Edward B. Gaines, Jr. Fire Station 4, named after the first black firefighter in Peoria, is located at the corner of West Howett Street and South Western Avenue. The construction has been a years-long process, starting in 2019.
wcbu.org
Peoria native sets out to create debut feature film on 16mm celluloid film
Cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Atlanta are hubs for aspiring filmmakers, but one Peoria native decided the River City was the best place to establish his production company, Mourning Dove Films. “I created Mourning Dove Films because I wanted to see an alternative in the film industry,"...
1470 WMBD
PPD: Male victim found shot off West MLK Drive, later dies at hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are announcing details in their latest homicide case, reportedly tracing back to a multiple shots fired call from just before sun-up this morning. In a news release issued Saturday, Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth says a Shotspotter alert went out at 6:24...
Gibson City bar owner ‘shocked’ by criminal investigation revelation
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The owners of a Gibson City bar that was destroyed by a Fourth of July fire were “shocked” to hear there’s an ongoing criminal investigation into the incident that resulted in damage to three other neighboring businesses. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office in response to a Freedom of Information […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prep Football Recap for Sept. 2, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores and highlights from week 2 high school football games in central Illinois. Normal West defeated Bloomington, 46-0 Normal Community defeated Champaign Central, 50-13 Peoria High defeated Danville, 35-16 Champaign Centennial defeated Manual, 69-20 Morton defeated Richwoods, 45-13 Pekin defeated Belleville East, 33-22 Woodstock defeated Limestone, 45-13 Marengo defeated Canton, 41-20 […]
hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
wcbu.org
Peoria police make 5 more arrests in connection with Peoria Stadium fight
Peoria police arrested five juveniles Wednesday in connection with Friday's fight at Peoria Stadium. One 15-year-old, three 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old were arrested for on a charge of mob action. All five males were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. Three additional District 150 students were arrested Tuesday. Police say...
hoiabc.com
Support continues for Woodford County family after car crash
MINONK (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A deadly weekend car crash killed an elderly woman and left an entire Woodford County family with serious injuries. The youth football community and beyond have come together to raise thousands of dollars. Now, they’re creating a better place for the family to heal.
wjbc.com
State Rep. Dan Brady: Still too much paperwork and delays at Secretary of State office
SPRINGFIELD – A candidate for Illinois secretary of state says there’s still far too much paperwork and delay in that office. State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington), told a news conference in Springfield Thursday his lien-and-title modernization would be similar to something he passed in the legislature. “We created...
wglt.org
Bloomington City Council candidate announces early for Ward 6
The November election campaign season has not peaked, yet a Bloomington City Council candidate has already announced a run for Ward 6 in the nonpartisan municipal consolidated election next April 4. Cody Hendricks is a history teacher in the Olympia School District. Hendricks said in a news release he previously...
Body of skydiver found in LaSalle County cornfield
OTTAWA, Ill. — The body of a skydiver was found Saturday afternoon in a cornfield just north of Skydive Chicago. The man was an experienced skydiver with over 5,000 career jumps, sources told WGN News. Witnesses described seeing his parachute spinning until it hit the ground. He was not...
Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning
PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
Comments / 1