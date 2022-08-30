On this week’s episode of Out and About Jill Moritz from Peoria Players Theatre joins host Jenn Gordon to talk about the upcoming production of "Little Shop of Horrors". A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, "Little Shop Of Horrors" has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

