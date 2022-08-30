Read full article on original website
wcbu.org
Peoria firefighters make the move to new Station 4
Peoria Fire Department firefighters are spending their first few weeks in a brand new station. The Edward B. Gaines, Jr. Fire Station 4, named after the first black firefighter in Peoria, is located at the corner of West Howett Street and South Western Avenue. The construction has been a years-long process, starting in 2019.
hoiabc.com
Bloomington man uses property for homeless encampment, neighbors express concern
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Bloomington man is working to help an encampment of homeless people as they have been pushed out of the place they were staying for almost a year. That man is using his land to offer them a safe space, but neighbors are extremely concerned.
wcbu.org
Peoria native sets out to create debut feature film on 16mm celluloid film
Cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Atlanta are hubs for aspiring filmmakers, but one Peoria native decided the River City was the best place to establish his production company, Mourning Dove Films. “I created Mourning Dove Films because I wanted to see an alternative in the film industry,"...
walls102.com
Skydiver killed identified
OTTAWA – The identity of the skydiver killed near Ottawa on Saturday has been released. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch announced that 38-year-old Brenton Watkajtys of Chicago was the individual found deceased in a cornfield in Dayton Township. The investigation into the accident being handled by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroners Office, and the FAA.
wjbc.com
Rollover crash in Bloomington sends two people to the hospital
BLOOMINGTON – Two people were taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash Wednesday in Bloomington. Authorities say the two people are in stable condition after the crash. According to the Bloomington Fire Department, the crash happened at Washington Street and North Veterans Parkway. The scene was cleared...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged for battering EMTs
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Tayler Jacquelyne Moore has been indicted for two counts of aggravated battery of Peoria first responders in an incident July 16. Moore is alleged to have committed battery towards two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) while they were performing their duties and providing aid at Moore’s home in Peoria.
Gibson City bar owner ‘shocked’ by criminal investigation revelation
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The owners of a Gibson City bar that was destroyed by a Fourth of July fire were “shocked” to hear there’s an ongoing criminal investigation into the incident that resulted in damage to three other neighboring businesses. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office in response to a Freedom of Information […]
hoiabc.com
Video surfaces of brawl at East Peoria high school football game
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Another video getting passed around online is scaring parents, showing local high school students in a violent fight. It’s the second recorded incident from Friday night, putting more young people in handcuffs. The fight happened outside East Peoria high school’s home opener. The two suspects are East Peoria residents, both EPHS students, and both juveniles. East Peoria Police say no injuries were reported, and the students are receiving appropriate disciplinary action.
1470 WMBD
Woman jailed for Peoria assault
PEORIA, Ill. – An East Peoria woman is in jail, after she allegedly assaulted a man in a South Peoria neighborhood over the weekend. Peoria Police say Starr Walker, 33, is jailed on charges of Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery, and was found to be wanted on a Fulton County Warrant.
wcbu.org
Man dead after early morning shooting
A man has died after an early morning shooting Saturday in the 1600 block of West Adrian G Hinton Avenue, according to Peoria Police. Officers responded to the area around 6:24 a.m. after a Shot Spotter alert notified them of 12 ammunition rounds fired in that area. According to a...
Central Illinois Proud
Person shot in Bloomington Monday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in Bloomington Monday morning and the incident is still under investigation. Bloomington Police responded to reports of a person shot Monday morning at approximately 9:42 a.m. The incident occurred at Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. At the scene, police found an...
Central Illinois Proud
Two injured in Peoria shooting Friday
PEORIA. Ill. (WMBD) — Two individuals were injured after a shooting near Kansas Street and Wisconsin Avenue Friday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, One victim was grazed in the head at approximately 9 p.m. a second victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal Police looking to identify retail theft suspect
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help Tuesday to identify a suspect related to multiple retail theft incidents. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers are looking to identify a suspect related to several retail theft incidents from 707 Liquors since the start of August.
hoiabc.com
2 more teens arrested after stadium clearing brawl
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police arrested two more teenagers after Peoria Stadium was evacuated during a brawl Friday night, and authorities expect there will be additional arrests. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were both arrested for mob action and taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC)...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after Woodford County crash
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 24 near County Road 1700 East in Woodford County, Saturday. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 88-year-old Barbara Smith of New Haven, IN. was in the...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman indicted for battery against police officer and pregnant woman
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was indicted for battery against a police officer and a pregnant woman Tuesday. According to Peoria County records, on Aug. 7, 21-year-old Chrischauna K. Smith struck and injured a pregnant woman. On Aug. 16 Smith also kicked a police officer while resisting arrest.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman indicted on child endangerment, domestic battery charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been indicted on a child endangerment charge as well as multiple battery charges. Indictments alleged Ghia A. Parker, 43, knowingly endangered the life of a minor by spraying them with an unknown substance and attempting to strike them. She is also facing two counts of domestic battery and an additional count of battery.
wcbu.org
'Little Shop of Horrors' opens Peoria Players 104th season with comedy, sci-fi, and a blood thirsting plant
On this week’s episode of Out and About Jill Moritz from Peoria Players Theatre joins host Jenn Gordon to talk about the upcoming production of "Little Shop of Horrors". A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, "Little Shop Of Horrors" has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.
Central Illinois Proud
Saturday homicide victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim in Saturday night’s homicide has been identified by the Peoria County Coroner as Nathan Michael Belcher, age 35, of Eureka, IL. Peoria Police, Advanced Medical Transport, and the Peoria Fire Department responded to a report of shots fired Saturday night to discover Belcher in an alley at the 500 block of Spring Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The Clinton Journal
Police: Missing woman left on her own
CLINTON — A Clinton woman who disappeared Aug. 21 is reported to have left the area voluntarily, but police continue to keep her listed as a missing person. Juana Arellano-Garnica, 32, left her home on Aug. 21, telling her family she was going for a walk but she never returned.
