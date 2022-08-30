Welcome to Boston college students! This week is college move-in week and there are a LOT of brand new students to the city of Boston. First of all, let’s get this out of the way now: The Getup Crew is the best morning show in the city hands down (just saying). Make sure you check us out every morning on Hot 96.9. There are many other things you need to know about Boston while you’re settling in here. There are basic things about the landscape of the city and the highways. There’s also a lot to know about our sports teams and our pride for the city. We have several cities and towns in the state that if you don’t pronounce them right, you may end up in the wrong place. We are trying to help you because we know, as a newcomer, you don’t want to stand you. You want to blend in. That’s why you must learn these simple things about Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO