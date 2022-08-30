Read full article on original website
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Free Admission to 3 New Exhibits at Local Art MuseumDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
DCR ending waterfront services at state facilities Monday
The last day of DCR waterfront services at agency-managed inland and coastal beaches and wading pools will be Monday, September 5, 2022.
NECN
New Green Line ‘Supercars' in the Works After MBTA Awards $810 Million Contract
The MBTA is one step closer to rolling out more than 100 new Green Line train cars, after awarding a contract worth over $810 million to a train manufacturing company out of Upstate New York. The public transit agency awarded an over-$810 million contact to CAF USA, which will cover...
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
wgbh.org
Historic racism still raises barriers to beach access
Fredy Hincapie grew up in Lynn, a low-income city north of Boston sitting on 4 miles of Atlantic shoreline, but he says he had little connection with the water during his childhood. The 27-year-old Colombian immigrant says there was a dearth of city programs to draw young people to the...
4 New England Towns Make List of Best Oktoberfest Celebrations
Well, everyone, it’s September. So, in the spirit of those who stock the seasonal aisle at CVS, let’s skip ahead to Oktoberfest!. New Englanders in search of beer are in luck, as four cities in the region made the list of best Oktoberfest celebrations, according to the travel website TripsToDiscover.com.
ems1.com
Boston EMS union: City Hall seeks to pay providers 'less than administrative assistants'
BOSTON — The EMS union is slamming the Wu administration over contract negotiations, saying City Hall’s looking to pay them “less than administrative assistants.”. “The inequities in pay and benefits faced by our EMTs is threatening to impact our ability to keep city residents and visitors safe” said EMS Union President Matthew Anderson in a Tuesday press release. “COVID-19 highlighted systemic and racial inequities with accessing healthcare but showed the true value of our EMTs and Paramedics who not only cared for the sick and injured but were.
5 Can’t Miss Rooftop Spots in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Here on the Seacoast, we don't have that many rooftop dining and drinking spots to enjoy. So, here's a list of five absolute musts for your summer rooftop fun, whether it's for a day or a weekend getaway. The views and the booze make these rooftop experiences on the New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts Seacoast both stunning and fun.
Moving truck’s roof sheered off after striking overpass in Boston
BOSTON, Mass. — A truck’s roof was completely sheered off after it struck an overpass in Boston on Thursday as many college students moved back to the area for the start of a new semester. A U-Haul truck crashed into a bridge that runs over Soldiers Field Road...
NECN
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
NECN
Allston Christmas Is Here as Thousands of College Students Return to Boston
Thursday is the biggest moving day of the year for the City of Boston, as college students move into apartments in droves ahead of a new semester. Sept. 1 is also known as "Allston Christmas." While Thursday may be considered a holiday by dumpster divers, it can be a major...
A Boston street was just named among the coolest streets on the planet
The street is "one of the liveliest places to spend a night out in the city," according to Time Out. A famous Back Bay street full of brownstones, restaurants, shops, and galleries is among the top hangouts on the planet, according to Time Out. Boston’s iconic Newbury Street just ranked...
WCVB
High-speed internet without huge price tag now available in and around Boston
BOSTON — For decades, home internet has been delivered through a cable — a line physically running down a person's street and into their house. But now, that is about to change in the Greater Boston area. Verizon has now switched on its wireless home internet powered by...
hot969boston.com
Attention NEW college students in Boston! Here’s 13 things you need to know about our city to survive
Welcome to Boston college students! This week is college move-in week and there are a LOT of brand new students to the city of Boston. First of all, let’s get this out of the way now: The Getup Crew is the best morning show in the city hands down (just saying). Make sure you check us out every morning on Hot 96.9. There are many other things you need to know about Boston while you’re settling in here. There are basic things about the landscape of the city and the highways. There’s also a lot to know about our sports teams and our pride for the city. We have several cities and towns in the state that if you don’t pronounce them right, you may end up in the wrong place. We are trying to help you because we know, as a newcomer, you don’t want to stand you. You want to blend in. That’s why you must learn these simple things about Boston.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts
While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
See Enormous East Barrington Estate Named Massachusetts’ Largest Home
With six floors, 40 rooms, 36 fireplaces and 54,246 square feet of living space, Searles Castle in East Barrington is by far Massachusetts' largest home. Built back in 1885 as a "Berkshire Cottage" for an extremely wealthy railroad widow, the enormous estate has plenty of fancy features and scandalous secrets.
WCVB
Documents indicate Arroyo was aware of 2005 investigation, which found allegations were 'unfounded'
BOSTON — Redacted copies of files from a 2005 sexual assault investigation involving Ricardo Arroyo, the Boston City Councilor and candidate for Suffolk County District Attorney, were released to attorneys Friday afternoon. Arroyo's campaign shared excerpts of the file with reporters but city officials later released a 57-page document....
WCVB
Off-duty MBTA bus driver purposely ran over man in street, killing him, investigators say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver faced a murder charge Friday, accused of purposely running over a man with his personal car and dragging his body in Boston. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39. The incident happened near the...
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich River is “dead,” but the worst of the drought is yet to come
IPSWICH — “To be blunt, the river is dead,” said Wayne Castonguay, executive director at the Ipswich River Watershed Association (IRWA). As of Aug. 30, the river plummeted through all previous drought records when it reached zero flow. Last week, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a mere...
