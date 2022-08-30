ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honesdale, PA

Honesdale now designated as a ‘Keystone Communities Main Street’

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08939R_0hbGSdFw00

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wolf Administration announced on August 30 that they will be boosting the Downtown Honesdale Revitalization Efforts with the “Keystone Communities Main Street” designation.

Rick Vilello, Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development with the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) announced that Honesdale has been officially designated as a Keystone Communities Main Street, allowing the city to support downtown businesses and better the quality of life for locals.

“The development of our communities across Pennsylvania continues to be one of the top priorities of the Wolf Administration,” said Vilello. “This Main Street designation means Honesdale is getting the additional tools they need to make their town a better place to live, work, and play for many years.”

Now a designated Keystone Communities Main Street, Honesdale will now obtain priority status for various applications presented to DCED.

Honesdale will also be able to take part in Neighborhood Assistance Program Enterprise Zone tax credits for private sector development in the Main Street program area.

“The borough is appreciative of the efforts of the Greater Honesdale Partnership as well as our local lawmakers who fought to bring this critical funding to the Honesdale area which will have lasting benefits. This community is special and we are excited to see how plans develop in the coming months and years,” said James Hamill, President of Honesdale Borough Council.

A look back: WBASD consolidates high schools

Honesdale is also able to receive complimentary technical assistance and programmatic support from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center for the next five years.

“The work of revitalization is never done, and it is an ever-changing process,” said Julie Fitzpatrick, Executive Director of Pennsylvania Downtown Center. “PDC looks forward to guiding Honesdale through this next stage of their strategy, so they can create the greatest impact during the next five years of their Main Street designation.”

The goals of designated Main Street areas are bettering the quality of life in an area by building the downtown area into a more pleasant place to reside in.

Designated Main Street areas also work to increase business development and generate jobs in the area, improve the level of planning in the community, and certify that public and private investments are impactful to the local community.

“It’s so exciting to have this opportunity to enhance downtown Honesdale,” said Kim Fisch, President of Greater Honesdale Partnership. “Because of our designation, we can provide infrastructure upgrades such as improved sidewalks, lighting, parking, and overall pedestrian safety. It is an aesthetic framework for Honesdale, creating an environment where people want to visit and live.”

For more information about the Wolf Administration’s future plans, visit DCED’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
JIM THORPE, PA
WBRE

16th annual “StroudFest” sees great turnout

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUTNY (WBRE/WYOU) — Live music and tasty treats lined the streets of Downtown Stroudsburg as “StroudFest” kicked off on Saturday. Known as being the heart of the Poconos, Stroudsburg became a popular place to be on Saturday as StroudFest took over downtown. The Sherman Theater is the brains behind the event marking its […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Nursing home workers strike across NEPA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Labor day weekend celebrates the American labor movement and contributions of its laborers, but a particular group of workers claim they’re not getting the treatment they deserve. Those workers are from 14 different nursing homes statewide, including the Gardens at Wyoming Valley. They just ended their picketing for the day. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

La Festa Italiana underway in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Entertainment, a celebration of the Italian heritage, and plenty of food. Friday marks the start of La Festa Italiana in Scranton. The Labor Day holiday tradition kicked off strong this afternoon. Eyewitness News had a chance to meet up with Jason Sabatelle from Sabatelle’s Market, a staple at La Festa. “What […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Honesdale, PA
Government
City
Honesdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Times News

New glamping opportunity opens in Albrightsville

Camptel in Albrightsville has opened, offering an opportunity for “glamping” in the Poconos. “Glamping” is camping with modern luxuries, with shipping containers that have been turned into little “homes,” ranging from 19 feet to 42 feet. Owners Joanne and Doug Colkilt began buying shipping containers in Florida to provide affordable housing and homes for the homeless.
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Shapiro campaigns at new Scranton offices

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro made a campaign stop at the Lackawanna County Democratic Committee’s new campaign office opening on Wyoming Avenue and Biden Street. Shapiro was surrounded by other democratic candidates on Saturday, including 8th District Congressman Matt Cartwright. Shapiro touched on key campaign points including raising the state minimum […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Detours for Grangers Road in Monroe Township

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Grangers Road in Monroe Township will be closed for road work. On Tuesday, September 6, road work will be closing a portion of Route 1020, also known as Grangers Road, in Monroe Township, Snyder County. The road will be closed between Route 1017 (Park Road), and Route 15 Southbound […]
MONROE TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keystone#Infrastructure#Tax Credit#A#The Wolf Administration
WBRE

La Festa Race drums up community support

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kicking off today’s festivities at La Festa was the Captain James R. Minicozzi Memorial Race. Captain Minicozzi was an active member of the Pennsylvania National Guard and was on the board of La Festa Italiana when he passed in 2012. Proceeds from the race benefit the Boys and Girls Club […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Benefit held for a “Paws-itively” good cause

SCRANTON, LACKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northeastern Pennsylvania organization whose mission is to help pets in need is getting some help of its own. Tracey’s Hope Hospice Care and Rescue for Domestic Animals held its Annual Memorial Pet Walk and Car Show today. People and their pooches hoofed it at McDade Park in Scranton to […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

‘Finding a Forever Home’ 2022

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several shelters in our area are overwhelmed with dogs and cats needing a new home.    Join the Eyewitness News team as we present “Finding a Forever Home”. SPCA of Luzerne County AWSOM Animal Shelter 3129 Godfrey Ridge Dr., Stroudsburg, PA 18360  (570) 421-3647 https://www.awsomanimals.org/ Danville PSPCA  1467 Bloom Rd., Danville, PA 17821 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Monroe County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg announced they will be conducting DUI patrols starting September 2 through Labor Day weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Tanners Falls in Wayne County

- If you're planning a trip to Pennsylvania, don't miss exploring Tanners Falls. This breathtaking waterfall is one of the most beautiful in the state. The area is home to many amazing views and a tranquil atmosphere. Tanners Falls in Wayne County. The waterfall is about 20 feet high and...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Farmer reacts to drought watch declared in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (EYEWITNESS NEWS WBRE/WYOU) – It’s been a dry summer and now we’re starting to see the consequences. 36 counties in our state, including all of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are under a drought watch. The Department of Environmental Protection made the announcement Wednesday and asked for voluntary water conservation in those […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Monroe woman preserves 70 acres of farmland

Linda Snyder has three passions: Preserving her Polk Township farmland, helping to save the Camp Trexler property, and sharing the rich history of the Jonas Bake Oven. During a ceremony Wednesday afternoon by the bake oven, which is now inside the West End Fairgrounds, Snyder preserved 70 more acres of her 125-acre property. It is next to the Trexler property in Jonas.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Tensions rise in Poconos over warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high amongst residents and the Pocono Township planning commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The meeting was originally planned to be held here at the Pocono Township municipal building but was rescheduled because of the huge turnout. It was […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Preparations underway for Trump rally in NEPA

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People from northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond are gearing up in anticipation for former President Trump’s appearance in Luzerne County tomorrow. Around 10,000 people are expected to come out to Wilkes-Barre Township to catch a glimpse of the former president and some have been camping out for days. “I’ve been […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy