Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later—#Couple GoalsMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cutsJeff KronenfeldPinal County, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Arizona News
Labor day will be the last weekend Phoenix city pools will be open before shutting down for the rest of the season. Phoenix toddler in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. By AZFamily Digital News Staff. It is not known how long...
AZFamily
Help make sure no Arizona child goes to bed hungry
NFL legend Lorenzo Alexander, Arizona Cardinals support Feed Arizona Children initiative. Lorenzo Alexander and Nicole Bidwell of the Arizona Cardinals explain how easy it is for you to get involved and help Feed Arizona Children. Arizona legend Bruce Cooper wants you to help Feed Arizona Children. Updated: 5 hours ago.
AZFamily
Things To Think About Before Your Next Camping Vacation
Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident
Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Arizona's...
AZFamily
Peoria football community remembers fallen high school player
Arizona State University football fans are excited for Thursday night's game against Northern Arizona University. Hamilton, Queen Creek high schools win appeal of respective probations. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:18 PM MST. |. On Tuesday, the board decided to give both teams a warning. Now all 35 high schools...
AZFamily
Peoria football community comes together to honor fallen player Zach Hunzinger
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — High school football got underway for many of the bigger schools in Arizona Friday evening. And perhaps no scene as memorable as the one at Liberty High School in Peoria, where before the Lions hosted rival Sunrise Mountain, they celebrated one of their own gone far too soon. Zach Hunzinger played football for the Lions and graduated in 2019. He lost his four-year battle with bone cancer in July. But in the days since his passing, his presence has still been felt throughout the Liberty Lion community. “I can’t put into words the community of support that has been wrapped around my son for this entire adventure,” Zach’s dad Chuck Hunzinger said.
AZFamily
Annual Arizona Black Rodeo brings culture, history and fun to Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds packed WestWorld of Scottsdale on Friday night for what spectators and event organizers call the “hottest show on dirt!” The Arizona Black Rodeo was back in town and featured classic bull riding and barrel racing, but it also brought its own touch of history.
AZFamily
Pollinator Celebration Day at Good Earth State Park
Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Child Crisis Arizona, other charities installing free pool fencing in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Pool season may be on its way out, but water safety is always a priority. Child Crisis Arizona, SRP, and the United Firefighters Charities are working to install free pool fencing at a few Phoenix family homes. CCA’s Pool Fence Safety Program works with parents to educate them on the importance of keeping their children safe around water. Those interested in receiving a free pool fencing installation can apply on the organization’s website. Although this year’s fall installation application is closed, the application portal will reopen for the spring season soon.
AZFamily
Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown
Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
AZFamily
ASU fans pumped up for football homeowner against NAU
On Tuesday, the board decided to give both teams a warning. Now all 35 high schools will be allowed to compete in the playoffs. Arizona's professional bull riding team makes Gila River Arena it's new home. Updated: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:16 AM MST. |. The Ridge Riders are ranked...
AZFamily
It’s Hatch green chile season in the Valley!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to add some spice to your life?. Look no further than right here in the Valley for all your Hatch chile needs! The spicy Hatch green chile pepper is in season here in the southwest, and Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra went out to a Food City location to talk chile.
AZFamily
Waterford Upstart gives Arizona’s littlest learners a foundation for kindergarten
PHOENIX (Waterford Upstart) - Waterford Upstart is a proven, at-home learning program that will help prepare your child to start kindergarten with confidence.’
AZFamily
Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
AZFamily
Travel tips for Labor Day weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Clear skies, sunshine, and an upcoming 3-day weekend will have most families catching flights or taking road trips. AAA predicts that Labor Day will be the biggest weekend for travel and they’ve come up with a stress-less travel checklist to help prepare for any travel that’s ahead.
AZFamily
ASU dominates NAU in season opener 40-3
TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- As new Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones settled into a chair in front of the media following Thursday night’s season opener, he exhaled before providing a summation of the game. “That was fun.”. After a jittery beginning, the Sun Devils took care of business and...
AZFamily
Spencer Auto fixes Chandler family’s car AC
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One East Valley autoshop is paying it forward in the community. Family-owned Spencer Auto Repair asked Chandler police to find a family who needed their vehicle’s air conditioning unit fixed in the East Valley. The department found a widowed grandmother with a 19-year-old car that had no working AC. She has lived in Chandler for 27 years, raising her grandchildren.
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at manufacture home factory in Goodyear
The event's goal is to have fun, but staff says the mission is to promote an appreciation for cultural heritage while giving families a hands-on experience. Peoria football community remembers fallen high school player. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It's nearly two months since Liberty High School football player...
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Wall of dust moves into Chandler area
The owners of the home were on vacation at Lake Powell when the fire happened, according to neighbors. Lightning strikes caused a home to catch fire in Queen Creek Thursday night. A smelly situation in Scottsdale. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM MST. |. Heavy rains, wind cause downed...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman now has answers about her past thanks to SD police
The event's goal is to have fun, but staff says the mission is to promote an appreciation for cultural heritage while giving families a hands-on experience. Kayla Mueller's parents searching for answers surrounding daughter's death. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM MST. |. The Muellers never received any...
