PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — High school football got underway for many of the bigger schools in Arizona Friday evening. And perhaps no scene as memorable as the one at Liberty High School in Peoria, where before the Lions hosted rival Sunrise Mountain, they celebrated one of their own gone far too soon. Zach Hunzinger played football for the Lions and graduated in 2019. He lost his four-year battle with bone cancer in July. But in the days since his passing, his presence has still been felt throughout the Liberty Lion community. “I can’t put into words the community of support that has been wrapped around my son for this entire adventure,” Zach’s dad Chuck Hunzinger said.

1 DAY AGO