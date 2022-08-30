ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeville, CA

kymkemp.com

Motorcyclist Taken to Willits Hospital After Hitting Deer

At approximately 4:05 p.m. a motorcycle struck a deer at mile marker 61.8 on Hwy 101 south of Laytonville. The motorcyclist was riding a fully dressed BMW R1200, according to the CHP. Traffic Incident Information Page. The patient was transported to Willits with right shoulder pain and the CHP page...
LAYTONVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire in Post Mountain Destroys One Hooper and Two Small Water Tanks

About 5:30 p.m., local residents called for assistance with a fire at a property on Madrone Road near the intersection with Pipeline in Post Mountain, according to Trinity County’s Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo. She told us, “When we got there, citizens were trying to break a...
HAYFORK, CA
kymkemp.com

Fully Involved Vehicle Fire on Patricks Point Drive

At 2:37 p.m. on September 1st, Westhaven Fire was requested to respond to a passenger car fire in the 3200 block of Patricks Point Drive in Trinidad. At this time, the fire, dubbed the Point IC, is contained to a fully involved car. Please avoid the area if possible.
TRINIDAD, CA
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Complex grows to 40,768 acres, containment drops

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has grown a little over 1,000 acres today and containment has dropped by one percent, according to the Six Rivers National Forest. In the SRNF evening update, Six Rivers Agency Administrator Merv George Jr. said recent smoky conditions over the...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: With Nearly 40,000 Acres Burned in Total, Containment on the Troublesome Campbell Fire Increases

Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lighting Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 39,274 acres with 64% containment and 1,815 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire on the Bluffs Stopped by Firefighters Tonight

An alert citizen (one of reporters’ mothers) called in a fire on the Bluffs between Redway and Garberville about 9 p.m. Cal Fire and Redway Fire responded to the scene and were able to stop the forward progress quickly. According to Connor Hartz, fire apparatus engineer, “We got a...
GARBERVILLE, CA
#Lsb Update
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: 37,000 Acres Burned So Far; Clear Skies Allow For Air Support, But Also Encourage Fire Activity

Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Fires:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 36,944 acres with 54% containment and 1,890 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities

Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
RED BLUFF, CA
kymkemp.com

Reports of an Active Shooter in Fortuna Turned Out to Be an Intoxicated Juvenile Making Threats, According to Fortuna Police

This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On Saturday September 3, 2022 at about 11:43 P.M. Fortuna Officers received multiple reports of an active shooter at an event taking place at the Fortuna Veterans Memorial building in the 1400 block of Main Street. Officers arrived on scene and encountered several subjects outside the building, who related that the alleged suspect had fled the area on foot and was last seen headed westbound. Initial responding officers were able to determine that the suspect had fled and there were no injured persons on scene.
FORTUNA, CA
North Coast Journal

'Chipping Away'

If you get in a wreck or have a heart attack, chances are the first rescuers on the scene will arrive in a big red firetruck. And if you live in Arcata or McKinleyville, at least one of those rescuers may well have been on duty for 72 hours straight. Hopefully, they will have had a chance to catch some sleep during the shift but there are no guarantees. With 309 calls for service in July, spread out among two fire stations, that averages five calls a day — or night — per station.
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Pounds of Heroin, Meth Taken Out of Home on Eureka’s P Street Following Bust of 30-Year-Old Mexican Citizen, Drug Task Force Says

Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. In early August of 2022 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) initiated an investigation into Luis Alberto Valenzuela-Pardo (30 years old from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico) for distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in Humboldt County. On August 31st, 2022, HCDTF Agents with the assistance of the Eureka Police Department (EPD) and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) made a traffic stop on Valenzuela-Pardo in the 3300 block of Broadway St. in Eureka. Valenzuela-Pardo was detained without incident.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Woman Possibly Last Seen Near Buckhorn Summit

The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 60-yearold missing female, Rebecca Ann Tatro (aka Rebecca Fuller, Rebecca Daignault, Rebecca Capoeman). Rebecca is believed to have been traveling to Redding, CA from Eureka, CA on or around August 22, 2022. She was possibly seen around that date on Highway 299 in the area of Buckhorn Summit.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Marilyn L (Paxton) Robertson: ‘Very creative and talented”

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Marilyn L (Paxton) Robertson of Eureka passed peacefully on September 1, 2022, age...
EUREKA, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 1

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA

