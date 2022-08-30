Read full article on original website
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural GasMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Pro and Con on Retirement of Willie Mays Number By The MetsIBWAAQueens, NY
Belleville gets in the groove at dance party
BELLEVILLE, NJ — On Aug. 11, Belleville residents came out for a night of music, dancing and funk at the town’s dance party with the Alternate Groove Party band held outside Belleville High School. Attendees brought lawn chairs and blankets, settling in for an evening of good vibes and community.
Butterfly-release ceremony in Bloomfield remembers loved ones
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The release of a butterfly, symbolizing the spiritual flight of a loved one’s soul, but also an escape from personal mourning, took place Saturday, Aug. 27, at Van Tassel Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Approximately 20 local people, including Bloomfield residents and children, attended the event, which, notwithstanding its novelty, was solemn and ceremonious. This was the second year of the butterfly release at the funeral home.
‘5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche’ closes out The Theater Project’s summer season
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche,” a comedy about five women in 1956 is the third and final show in The Theater Project’s “Three Plays in Three Months” summer season at the Maplewood Burgdorff Cultural Center, 10 Durand Road. The play, by...
Glen Ridge jazz saxophonist receives NEA honor
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Alto saxophonist and composer Kenny Garrett, a Glen Ridge resident, has been named a 2023 Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts. The recognition comes with a $25,000 stipend for Garrett, 61, a Grammy Award winner and eight-time nominee. Two other musicians were also named 2023 Jazz Masters by the NEA, violinist Regina Carter and drummer Louis Hayes. Interestingly, all three are Detroit, Mich., natives. On Friday, Aug. 26, Garrett spoke with The Glen Ridge Paper about the award and his influences. Detroit, he said, offered him a lot of musical diversity in his youth.
Nutley Relay for Life returns to raise funds for cancer research
NUTLEY, NJ — The world’s largest grassroots fundraising movement, Relay for Life mobilizes communities throughout the country to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and provide participants with an opportunity to fight back against cancer. Nutley once again held a communitywide Relay for Life event, on Friday night, Aug. 19, at Nutley’s Memorial Park.
Mental Health Day in East Orange provides skills, supplies to students
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Darren Clark Jr. Memorial foundation hosted a Back-to-School Mental Health Day at Watsessing Park in East Orange on Saturday, Aug. 27. The event served more than 100 underserved students from Essex County, providing backpacks or messenger bags filled with age-appropriate school supplies to students who participated in the four activities meant to help them learn more efficient mental health coping mechanisms.
Justin Edgar Cordero
Justin Edgar Cordero, the light of his mother’s eye, the pride of his father’s chest, the music in the souls of all who’d known and loved him, passed on from this earthly life, the 26th day of August, year 2022. Justin, 40, was born in New York...
SOMSD holds virtual safety and security forum
MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Monday evening, Aug. 29, the South Orange–Maplewood School District held a virtual safety and security forum. Though there were some technical issues with the video, the event provided a lot of reassuring information regarding the safety of district students and staff.
Board members sought for South Orange community co-retail nonprofit board
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In August, the South Orange Board of Trustees approved the creation of a new nonprofit organization based in the village. This organization will support local and neighboring community makers, artists and small businesses by providing an experiential co-retail, incubation and community-building space located at 59 South Orange Ave. as part of the Taylor Vose development project.
SHU dean assumes international leadership role
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Professor Brian B. Shulman, the dean of Seton Hall University’s School of Health and Medical Sciences, was officially inducted as the president of the International Association of Communication Sciences and Disorders. Formerly called the International Association of Logopedics and Phoniatrics, this is a global nonprofit organization of communication, voice, speech-language pathology, audiology and swallowing professionals working to advance research and innovation in these related fields. Its name was recently changed to reflect the evolution of the organization’s membership, purpose and scientific developments.
ECCF civilian task force to hold public meeting
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Correctional Facility civilian task force will host an in-person public meeting on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at the New Jersey Reentry Corp. building, 936 Bergen St. in Newark, during which professionals will discuss mental health and addiction issues, focusing on medicine addressing substance use disorders of jail populations. The meeting will be livestreamed at facebook.com/essexcountyciviliantaskforce.
Nutley HS football team defeats Bloomfield HS in season opener
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team defeated Bloomfield, 20-7, in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night, Sept. 1, at Tangorra Field/Park Oval in a Super Football Conference nondivisional game. It marked the first football game that was played under the permanent lights at...
Orange HS football team blanks Paterson Kennedy in the season opener
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team blanked Paterson Kennedy, 21-0, in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Senior standout Khyron Hill scored all three touchdowns and finished with 125 yards. The Tornadoes will host Bayonne on Friday, Sept. 9, at...
31-year-old man shot to death in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Donnell Gillespie, 31, of Newark, according to a Sept. 1 press release from the ECPO. On Aug. 31 at noon, Newark police...
RWJBarnabas names new EVP of facilities management, real estate development
WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health has appointed Stephen K. Barry as executive vice president of facilities management and real estate development. In this new role, Barry will lead day-to-day facility management, oversee all major construction projects at the system’s acute care and ambulatory locations, and manage a comprehensive plan to optimize and expand its ambulatory footprint.
CDI laboratory develops promising new antibiotic for resistant gonorrhea
NUTLEY, NJ — A new preclinical drug candidate developed by scientists at the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation in Nutley shows great promise in eradicating the bacteria causing gonorrhea, according to a new publication. JSF-2659, developed to be administered orally, could be a game changer in treating...
Report shows noncompliance of sick leave laws in NJ towns, including Belleville
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Are New Jersey municipalities following state laws regarding sick and vacation leave? According to a recent report from the Office of the State Comptroller, the answer is an overwhelming no. In the report, “A Review of Sick and Vacation Leave Policies in New Jersey Municipalities,” which...
