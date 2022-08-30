GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Alto saxophonist and composer Kenny Garrett, a Glen Ridge resident, has been named a 2023 Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts. The recognition comes with a $25,000 stipend for Garrett, 61, a Grammy Award winner and eight-time nominee. Two other musicians were also named 2023 Jazz Masters by the NEA, violinist Regina Carter and drummer Louis Hayes. Interestingly, all three are Detroit, Mich., natives. On Friday, Aug. 26, Garrett spoke with The Glen Ridge Paper about the award and his influences. Detroit, he said, offered him a lot of musical diversity in his youth.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO