Jack G Yeager Jr. of Mercersburg, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. Born October 10, 1951 in Chambersburg, PA. He was a son of the late Rebecca C. and Jack G. Yeager Sr. Jack graduated from James Buchanan High School and worked as a LPN nurse for the majority of his career. He also played semi-professional football for the Chambersburg Cardinals. Jack was a talented craftsman and enjoyed playing golf, spending time outdoors, and taking care of his garden and family.

MERCERSBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO