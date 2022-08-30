Read full article on original website
Trudy Lynn Baker obituary 1972~2022
Trudy Lynn Baker, 50, of Shippensburg, died September 2, 2022. Born June 17, 1972, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of William and Barbara (McGee) Baker who lovingly cared for her. Trudy attended the Franklin Learning Center. She participated in 4-H horsemanship for the handicapped and enjoyed taking part in...
Olive L Bishop obituary 1943~2022
Olive L Bishop, age 78, of Big Cove Tannery, PA, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Olive was born on September 1, 1943, in Big Cove Tannery, PA, the daughter of the late Waid Oliver and Mollie Rhodes Smith. Olive...
Jeffrey L Martin obituary 1944~2022
Jeffrey L Martin, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away August 30, 2022 at home after a long illness. He was born on January 22, 1944 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to George and Virginia (Shatzer) Martin. He was a 1962 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Jeffrey was an avid sports...
Harold N Swanger obituary 1933~2022
Harold N Swanger, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. He was born on February 26, 1933 in Shippensburg, a son of the late John A. and Celia A. (Nye) Swanger. Harold worked as a computer system...
Tractor Supply opens in Mercersburg
Tractor Supply has come to Mercersburg. On Thursday, August 25, around 40 business and community leaders gathered at the new Tractor Supply to help the Tuscarora Area Chamber of Commerce and store team members cut the ribbon and tour the brand new store. Wendy Sokol, the General Manager welcomed everyone...
Betty J Baker obituary 1946~2022
Betty J Baker (Reed), 76, of Gettysburg, PA entered into God’s eternal care on Wednesday, 31 Aug 2022. Betty lived a full and loving life, filled with joy, happiness, and kindness. Betty loved her family and enjoyed taking pictures, baking and spending time with her family and friends. Born...
Shirley S Pensinger obituary 1939~2022
Shirley S Pensinger (Shaffer), 83, of Greencastle, PA, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Born June 23, 1939, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lloyd and Evelyn (Fetterman) Shaffer. Mrs. Pensinger was a graduate of Greater Johnstown High School and later...
Harold Samuel Hastings obituary 1931~2022
Harold Samuel Hastings, age 91, of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at Martinsburg VA Hospital in Martinsburg, WV. He was born March 24, 1931 in Chambersburg, a son of late Samuel C. Gelsinger and Lydia R. (Keefer) Brewer. Harold enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve in 1948,...
Jack G Yeager Jr. obituary 1951~2022
Jack G Yeager Jr. of Mercersburg, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. Born October 10, 1951 in Chambersburg, PA. He was a son of the late Rebecca C. and Jack G. Yeager Sr. Jack graduated from James Buchanan High School and worked as a LPN nurse for the majority of his career. He also played semi-professional football for the Chambersburg Cardinals. Jack was a talented craftsman and enjoyed playing golf, spending time outdoors, and taking care of his garden and family.
Roy Lehman Shank Jr. obituary 1932~2022
Roy Lehman Shank Jr., 89, of Greencastle PA passed away peacefully at the Chambersburg Hospital on August 29, 2022. He was born on November 4, 1932, in Chambersburg PA to the late Roy and Anna (Brewbaker) Shank. Roy graduated from Greencastle-Antrim High School. He married Donna (Johnston) Shank on July...
Kenneth Ray Wilson Sr. obituary 1952~2022
Kenneth Ray Wilson Sr., age 70, of Newville, passed away unexpectedly on August 25, 2022. He was born February 27, 1952 in Newville. Kenneth was a retired truck driver. He was a member of the Minnequa Social Club, enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr., and western movies. He loved his cats and dogs and his favorite snacks to enjoy were Slim Jim’s and M&M’s.
Franklin County Commissioners: Zach West is August’s top employee
Zach West is Franklin County’s top employee for the month of August. Franklin County Commissioners proudly presented the August 2022 Employee of the Month award to Zachary West during the board’s Aug. 31 public meeting. West has been employed with Franklin County since January 2021 and currently serves as a desktop support specialist with the county’s information technology services (ITS) department.
F&M Trust has a new place to call home
The Franklin County-based community bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its new corporate headquarters in the Chambers-5 Business Park. The renovated 67,000-square-foot building at 1500 Nitterhouse Drive sits on 11 acres and is home to 150 employees with the capacity to accommodate future growth. “Most...
Kevin Joseph Copenhaver 1964~2022
Kevin Joseph Copenhaver, age 57, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, MD. Born in Greencastle, PA on October 11, 1964, he was the son of the late Joseph C. and Nancy L. Koons Copenhaver. Kevin was a 1982 graduate of...
IUP: Culinary Arts students graduate
Area students have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts, including a four-month paid externship. They are:. Haylie Minnich, Second Avenue, Chambersburg, daughter of Wilbur Minnich and Tara Minnich, a 2021 graduate of Career Magnet School. She completed her externship at Wild Dunes...
SU: Men’s Cross Country begins season with victory at Piper Alumni Open
The Shippensburg University men’s cross country team claimed victory at the annual Galen Piper Alumni Open/Cross Country Challenge for the first time in eight years on Friday night, putting all 10 of its runners among the Top 25 finishers in 6K action under the lights at the campus recreation fields.
Tires Slashed in Rural King Parking Lot
There have been a lot of reports recently of theft at Rural King. This time, there has been a report of criminal mischief that resulted in a set of passenger side tires being slashed. On 9/1/2022, Chambersburg Police took a report of criminal mischief that occurred in the parking lot...
Rhoda L Shannon obituary 1936~2022
Rhoda L Shannon, 86, of Chambersburg, passed away on August 24, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 5, 1936 in Upton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Elizabeth Wenger Meyers. Her beloved husband, Richard E. Shannon, preceded her in death on November 21, 2019. Rhoda...
Kathy Mellott obituary 1954~2022
Kathy Mellott (Smith), 68, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Born April 26, 1954 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of the late Howard and Mary Elizabeth (Suloff) Smith. She was a graduate of the Chambersburg High School with the Class of 1972....
SU: Volleyball Picks up two big wins at VSU Home Opener
The Shippensburg University volleyball team continued its weekend at the VSU Home Opener on Saturday with a pair of big victories, rallying to defeat Elizabeth City States in five sets, after being down 2-0, and defeating host Virginia State in five sets in Petersburg, Va. Shippensburg (4-4) not only rallied...
