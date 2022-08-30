Runners with Milltown Athletic Club competed on Saturday night Aug. 20 in the Q50 Bleau Moon Trail Race at Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville. The race, with a start time of 8:15 p.m., requires participants to run with a headlamp through the dark, marshy trails of the park on a five-mile or 10-mile loop. Isaiah Brown, 16, finished the 10-mile race in 1 hour, 22 minutes. Maddie Paige, 13, finished her very first night time trail race at the five-mile distance. Remy Lambert, 12, finished in just under 42 minutes, which is a personal record on the five-mile course.

MANDEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO