Weather forces postponement of YMCA tourney
The 18th annual YMCA Golf Classic that was scheduled for last Saturday at the Bogalusa Country Club was postponed because of weather. Registration will start at 8 a.m. with tee time set for 9 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m. The cost for the two-person scramble is $100 per golfer.
Local runners compete in Q50 Bleau Moon Trail Race
Runners with Milltown Athletic Club competed on Saturday night Aug. 20 in the Q50 Bleau Moon Trail Race at Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville. The race, with a start time of 8:15 p.m., requires participants to run with a headlamp through the dark, marshy trails of the park on a five-mile or 10-mile loop. Isaiah Brown, 16, finished the 10-mile race in 1 hour, 22 minutes. Maddie Paige, 13, finished her very first night time trail race at the five-mile distance. Remy Lambert, 12, finished in just under 42 minutes, which is a personal record on the five-mile course.
Franklinton junior ranked 8th by Prep Baseball Report
Franklinton’s Micah Wascom is ranked the eighth best prospect in the state for the Class of 2024 by Prep Baseball Report for Louisiana. “That was pretty awesome,” Wascom said. “I was eighth last year. Louisiana has a lot of talent in the 2024 class, so being in the top 10 is pretty awesome.”
Change in football coverage
Coverage of Friday’s football games can be found on our website at www.bogalusadailynews.com, shortly after the games conclude. Due to an earlier press time, Friday-night game results will no longer be published in that weekend’s edition. They will instead be published in the following Wednesday edition.
Community Calendar for Sept. 3-4, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. A new Narcotics Anonymous meeting series, led by Bro. Ruben Watts, will be held Tuesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Brown’s Soul Kitchen in Cassidy Park in Bogalusa. The New Life NA Group will meet from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will be led by Watts, a deacon at Westside Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Ollie Berry
On Feb. 11, 1963, God blessed Frank and Carrie Lee Berry with a beautiful daughter, Ollie Idella Berry. She departed this life at the age of 59 at Lakeview Regional Hospital. At an early age, Ollie joined Mt. Carmel Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Tom Baily Jr., and now under the leadership of Rev. Douglas Hart.
Bogalusa captures opening week win over Franklinton
Bogalusa’s Ashton Levi threw for four touchdowns and ran for another in the first half of a 44-21 victory over Franklinton, as the Lumberjacks won the Pine Burr Trophy for the fourth-straight year. Levi threw for 320 yards and five touchdowns, while running for one more score. “That’s exactly...
New metal roof added to Sylvest Cabin
In March 2021, a tornado ripped through the Washington Parish Fair Grounds and left in its wake a trail of destruction. Most heartbreaking to many was the damage to the Sylvest Cabin, one of Mile Branch Settlement’s largest cabins and arguably the anchor of the settlement. With the work...
Parish jail report for Sept. 1, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Sept. 1, 2022:. Justin Crain, license plate-none, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer-flight on foot, possession of Schedule IV drugs. Treon Smith, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana-simple, possession...
