ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook to shut down gaming app in October

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZR19c_0hbGRV6n00

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Two years after its COVID-19 launch, Facebook will close down its Facebook Gaming app in October, the company announced.

The standalone app, which allows users to play video games on demand, will no longer be available on iOS and Android starting Oct. 28. Gaming features will continue to be available on the main Facebook app, but will not be available on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

"Despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans and creators with the games they love hasn't changed, and you'll still be able to find your games, streamers and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app," the company said in a notice on the app.

The Facebook Gaming app was launched two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic and a boom in video game playing and watching. It allows users to play instant games, form gaming groups or watch streamers.

Facebook, which is owned by parent company Meta, has struggled to compete in the live gaming market, specifically against Amazon's Twitch, according to a report from market research firm Streamlabs. In the second quarter of 2022, Facebook Gaming held 7.9% of the market share, while Twitch held 76.7%. YouTube has managed to close in on Twitch with 15.4% of the market share for hours watched.

In addition to its gaming app, Facebook recently announced it would shut down its live shopping feature on Oct. 1 to focus on its short-form videos Reels.

Meta is also testing a new live-streaming platform called Super, which allows influencers to host live streams and reportedly earn between $200 and $3,000 for 30 minutes.

Anyone who has used Facebook Gaming app can download their search data before the app is discontinued.

"This was truly a community-led effort to bring new gaming features to Facebook," the company said.

"We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you've done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched."

Comments / 86

Sandy Gregersen Ravens
3d ago

or they block your acct because your being to social and liking or commenting on friends posts. It happened to me, I couldn't do anything but messenger for 7 days for "liking or commenting to much". how antisocial is that on a social network

Reply(3)
18
Aunt Minnie
4d ago

First they want to shut down people from selling their things during FB live and now gaming so what's the purpose in having it .

Reply
18
Nannette Kohler
4d ago

I go to play store for all my games if you do not have it anymore I'm going to really super miss it lot because that is what keeps be from being bored sometimes and I really super love play store lot and I love Facebook lot because I keep in touch with all my family and friends that lives do far from me that is the Way we keep in touch with each other and we play games together please don't take it off I will be really super sad and I will be upset and I will be made to I hope you will understand who I feel I just wanted to let you know ok .

Reply(5)
11
Related
Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
INTERNET
The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook hit by strange glitch as bizarre posts start appearing in feeds

Facebook has been hit by a bizarre glitch, with strange posts appearing users’ feeds.Those logging onto Facebook on Wednesday morning just saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.The issue appeared to stem from a technical problem with the system that automatically decides what posts will show up on on the news feed.Users rushed to post memes, taking advantage of the chaos to spam other people’s news feeds. Others complained that the issue had meant that Facebook was practically broken.The bug means that if anyone posts a comment on a...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Gaming#Youtube Live#Android#Meta#Streamlabs
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life

There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
Mashed

Elon Musk's Unconventional Steakhouse Order

Ever wondered what the wealthy, eccentric Elon Musk orders when he dines at a steakhouse? In an interview with Joe Rogan, Musk let on that when it comes to food, he prefers to live in the moment. "I'd rather eat tasty food and live a shorter life," he said. Musk's eating preferences are varied and draw from a range of cuisines and flavors. When in Europe, he eats German foods (his favorite is döner kebab, he said on Twitter), and he also appreciates French cuisine and barbecue (via CBS News). For a late-night snack, the Tesla founder is even partial to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, as he revealed in a 2019 tweet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Vice

Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

DuckDuckGo launches email service that rids inbox of secret trackers

Google rival DuckDuckGo has launched a free email service that intercepts trackers targeting people’s accounts.The privacy-focussed compay made a name for itself through its non-invasive search engine and web browser, with the new Email Protection service offering protection for people using popular clients like Gmail.Email Protection works as an extra layer to people’s existing email addresses, serving as a forwarding service to block hidden trackers like location targeting. It also allows users to create unlimited throwaway accounts, which can be used to sign up to websites and other online platgorms.After launching a beta version of Email Protection last year, DuckDuckGo...
INTERNET
The US Sun

Facebook’s ex-COO Sheryl Sandberg gets married months after she was ‘investigated for using Meta resources for wedding’

FACEBOOK'S former chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg has officially tied the knot only months after she was being investigated for allegedly using company resources for her wedding. Sandberg, 52, married the founder and former CEO of Kelton Global, 50-year-old Tom Bernthal, on Saturday. Sandberg was Mark Zuckerberg's right-hand woman at...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Benzinga

Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report

The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

I toured a $65 million Gulfstream G650ER private jet like the ones owned by billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and saw how the ultra-rich travel

The Gulfstream G650ER is one of the world's fastest and longest-range business aircraft. Billionaires like Elon Musk own the jet, which was tracked by 19-year-old Jack Sweeney on Twitter earlier this year. I toured the plane at the Farnborough International Airshow in England to see if it's worth the price...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
439K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy