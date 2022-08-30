10 subscriptions that will save you money in the long run

These subscription services can help you save money. Amazon/Misfits Market/Dollar Shave Club/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Have you noticed prices are slowly creeping up the last few times you went shopping? Even basics like eggs and butter have seen dramatic price increases over the past few years, in large part due to inflation, which can often lead to larger-than-expected bills on groceries and other household essentials.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing you and I can do about these price hikes, but in addition to shopping around for the best prices, there are ways to save money in your everyday budget with the help of a few smart subscriptions. Depending on what you typically spend the most money on—be it groceries, online shipping costs, a gym membership, etc.—you might be able to save quite a bit of cash with the right subscription service.

The following are a few of our favorite subscriptions that can help stretch your budget a little further each month.

1. Walmart+

These subscription services can help you save money. Walmart+/Reviewed

If there’s a Walmart near your home—which is fairly likely considering the retailer has more than 5,000 locations in the United States—you can save a whole lot of money by investing in a Walmart+ membership . The subscription costs either $12.95 per month or $98 for the year, but it more than pays for itself thanks to the benefits you’ll receive.

With Walmart+, you’ll get free delivery on grocery orders over $35, which the retailer estimates can save you over $800 and 90 hours each year if you order twice a week. The membership also offers discounts on gas from Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy stations—up to $0.10 per gallon—which will certainly come in handy considering how gas prices have increased.

$98/year at Walmart

2. Amazon Prime

These subscription services can help you save money. Amazon/Reviewed

Amazon is one of the biggest online retailers in the world, with more than 300 million active customers , and if you’re one of them, you should definitely consider investing in an Amazon Prime account. The membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and it can be shared by two adults in the same household. Plus, if you’re currently a student, there’s a discounted plan available for $7.49 per month or $69 per year.

Most people know that Amazon Prime offers free one- or two-day shipping on thousands of items, but there are several other benefits, as well. It gives you access to Prime Video and Prime Music, which can help save you money on other streaming apps, and you can also get grocery deliveries from Whole Foods and use the Try Before You Buy program to shop for clothing from the mega-retailer.

$139/year at Amazon

3. Citi Bike

These subscription services can help you save money. Citibike/Reviewed

If you’re a city dweller and often rack up huge bills on ride-share services, it might be time to consider an alternative mode of transportation. Citi Bike is the nation's largest bike share program, offering more than 25,000 bikes at 1,500 stations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Jersey City and Hoboken.

An annual membership to Citi Bike costs just $15 per month, and it gives you an unlimited number of 45-minute bike rides—ideal for commuting to and from work, meeting friends out for dinner, and much more. Plus, with all the exercise you’ll be getting biking around the city, you may not need that Peloton membership, either!

$185/year at Citi Bike

4. Sling TV

These subscription services can help you save money. Sling TV/Reviewed

A traditional cable TV plan often costs $80 or more per month, depending on the extras you pay for, and if you only watch a few channels on a regular basis, you may want to switch to a live TV streaming service like Sling TV . There are three different plans to choose from, starting at just $35 per month, and they offer access to popular channels like ESPN, E!, TNT, USA and more. All its plans come with 50 hours of DVR storage, and there are no annual contracts, allowing you to cancel at any time.

$35/month at Sling TV

5. Nike Training Club

These subscription services can help you save money. Nike/Reviewed

If your budget is a little tight lately, it might be time to get rid of your costly gym membership. However, the good news is that we’ve tested many of the best workout apps , and our absolute favorite, Nike Training Club , is free. The app provides more than 185 free workouts, including everything from high intensity interval training and strength training to yoga workouts and more. The instructors offer detailed guidance, including modifications on how to make exercises easier or more challenging, and the app even provides gentle nudges to keep you motivated.

Free at the App Store

6. Misfits Market

These subscription services can help you save money. Misfits Market/Reviewed

You can get the fruits and veggies your family loves for less with a service like Misfits Market . The online grocer can help you save up to 40 percent—an average of around $25 per week—on your food, as they sell produce that’s either excess or unsuited for sale in the grocery store because it’s too big, too small or misformed. Each week, you’re able to select your groceries, choosing from hundreds of essentials like imperfect produce , meats and seafood, and even bakery items. You can skip your order anytime you want, and if you don’t want a recurring subscription, you can also make one-time purchases through the site.

Shop at Misfits Market

7. Library Card

These subscription services can help you save money. Libby/Reviewed

Reading is one of my favorite pastimes, and I’ll be the first to admit that buying new books can be quite expensive. Luckily, there are several ways you can get new novels for much less—or for free! The best option is to go down to your local library and sign up for a library card, which gives you access to all their books at absolutely no cost. Some libraries also use the Libby app to lend out free ebooks and audio books, saving you gas money and also helping avoid any late return fees.

Free at the App Store

8. Dollar Shave Club

These subscription services can help you save money. Dollar Shave Club/Reviewed

Razors and their cartridges are often quite pricey—the refill blades for my Venus razor cost more than $20 for a four-pack! If you’re looking for a way to save money on these grooming tools, Dollar Shave Club is the way to go. The brand offers a subscription that sends you replacement razor blades on a recurring basis, and their prices are significantly more affordable than other brand-name razors—for instance, the Buttery Starter Kit includes a razor, four 6-blade cartridges, and a 6-ounce tube of shaving butter, all for $20. Plus, you can add other personal care products, such as moisturizers and face wash, into your shipments, if desired.

$20 at Dollar Shave Club

9. Chewy Autoship

These subscription services can help you save money. Chewy/Reviewed

I regularly order pet supplies from Chewy, including dog and cat food, treats, and even prescriptions like flea and tick medications. For the products that we use on an ongoing basis, I like to use the brand’s Autoship setting to save money. You get 35% off your first Autoship order and 5% off each order after that, and you can customize the shipment frequency to suit your needs—for instance, we get a package of Heartguard delivered once every two months. Plus, your Autoship membership also includes free online veterinary consultations, which come in handy for quick questions about your pet’s health.

Shop at Chewy

10. Firstleaf

If you like to relax at the end each day with a glass of wine, you can save money with a wine subscription service , and one of our favorites is Firstleaf . After you take a short quiz about your wine preferences, Firstleaf will deliver six delicious bottles of wine to your door each month, all tailored to your tastes. Each bottle comes with tasting notes and pairing suggestions, and you can rate each product to help hone your future selections. The service costs $14.99 per bottle, and there are no hidden fees or long-term commitments required.

$90/month at Firstleaf

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 subscriptions that will save you money in the long run