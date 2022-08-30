ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Fact check: Six states had record maximum temperature in the last 20 years, but most set annual marks

By Kate S. Petersen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VVRQ_0hbGQvpM00
This map from the First Street Foundation's 6th Risk Assessment Heat Report shows the number of days the heat index temperature of 100 degrees could increase between 2023 and 2025. First Street Foundation

The claim: Only two US states have had record temperatures in the last 20 years

President Joe Biden identified climate change as a major policy priority in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act , but some social media users claim state-level temperature records show such focus is unwarranted.

"Only two states have had a record temperature in the last 20 years," reads an Aug. 7 Facebook post . "By far most records were set in the 30s, when there were very few cars and planes, but yeah all of a sudden, 'quit using fossil fuels and pay more taxes or we’re all gonna die.'"

The post includes map of the U.S where each state is labeled with a year the maximum temperature record was supposedly set. Data is attributed to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The post garnered 1,500 shares in three weeks.

But it is wrong.

The post doesn't directly specify what type of temperature record it is referencing. However, six U.S. states – not two – have experienced a record maximum temperature in the past 20 years, according to NOAA data.

And longer-term data shows an even more significant warming trend. Forty U.S. states recorded their highest annual average temperatures in the same time frame.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Six US states have had record maximumtemperatures in the past 20 years

There are multiple types of temperature records that have been set by various U.S. states over the past 20 years. One type is an extreme temperature record – an isolated high or low temperature event.

For instance, the highest extreme temperature ever recorded in the U.S was 134 degrees. It was recorded in California on July 10, 1913 .

Another is an annual temperature record – a record high or low average temperature for the year based on all the year's temperature measurements. The hottest year on record for the U.S. was 2012, when the average temperature was 55.3 degrees, according to NOAA .

While the social media post does not specify which type of record it is referencing, the date labels in the graphic seem to correspond with the years that individual states experienced a record maximumtemperature.

However, six U.S. states, not two, have had record maximum temperatures in the past 20 years, according to NOAA data.

Those states are Colorado, Oregon, South Dakota, South Carolina, Utah and Washington. Oregon, South Dakota and Utah matched high temperature records that had been set previously.

Fact check: Climate change measured in decades, day to day temperature fluctuation common

Most US states have set annual temperature records in the last 20 years

Additionally, 40 states experienced their hottest average annual temperature on record during the same timeframe, according to NOAA and the Hawaiian government .

The country as a whole has warmed as well. The continental U.S. has warmed more than 2 degrees on average since 1901, according to the EPA.

Fact check : Misleading data used in claim alleging a global cooling trend

Our rating: Partly false

Based on our research, we rate PARTLY FALSE the claim that only two U.S. states have had record temperatures in the last 20 years. Six states experienced record maximum temperatures. And in terms of average annual temperature, 40 states experienced their hottest year on record within the past 20 years.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Six states had record maximum temperature in the last 20 years, but most set annual marks

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
BBC

US chip makers hit by new China export rule

Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Street Foundation#Data#Noaa
The Independent

Nasa’s Moon rocket could explode if agency does not cancel dangerous launches, expert says

On Monday 29 August, Nasa fueled up its big new Moon rocket on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center intending to launch it on its first ever test flight, only to scrub the launch after running into a series of problems conditioning one of the engines for launch.So instead of a rocket launch, spectators who had traveled to Florida to try and catch the launch had to scramble to see if they could keep their hotel reservations through Saturday, when Nasa hopes to try to launch again. That’s inconvenient for some, but it’s not a bad thing, according to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

The AC-130's Upgraded Cannon Is Bringing the Heat

A weapons modernization initiative is outfitting the Ghostrider with a new cannon. A series of photos from a recent event at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico show a few glimpses of the U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider, a powerful gunship that is designed to support troops on the ground with an array of powerful cannon weaponry.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
Benzinga

Investors May Not Want to Wake Up when September Ends

September tends to be the worst month for stocks—October just has the worst reputation. Once money managers return from summer vacations, many try to adjust their portfolios to make a year-end run in hopes of beating their respective benchmarks. According to Dow Jones® market data stretching back to 1928, the S&P 500® index (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) have both averaged a 1% loss in September—making it, on average, the worst month of the year for each index.
STOCKS
AFP

Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally

Donald Trump branded Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" Saturday as he hit back at the US president's assertion that the Republican and his supporters are undermining American democracy, and slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. He also hit back at Biden's speech this week in which the president said his predecessor and Republican supporters "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

591K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy