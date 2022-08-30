Cute Video: Penguin at San Diego Zoo gets orthopedic boots to help him walk
A penguin at the San Diego zoo can say his boots are made for waddling-- and that's just what he'll do. Lucas is a 4-year-old African penguin who was born with a degenerative foot condition known as "bumblefoot." And while it sounds as cute as this penguin looks-- it can be serious and lead to death. Now Lucas has new orthopedic boots to help with his foot condition. His custom shoes prevent sores from developing when he walks-- so he can have happy feet once again. ADORABLE MOMENT: New Jersey dad shocked when newborn returns kiss in viral video
After her dad kisses her on the cheek, Ava then shocks and thrills him - reaching up to return the favor!---------- * Get Eyewitness News Delivered * Follow us on YouTube * More local news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Comments / 0