How safe is the largest nuclear plant in Europe?

A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, May 1, 2022. Ukrainians are once again anxious and alarmed about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces and continued fighting nearby has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine or beyond. AP

An international atomic energy official said Monday his team was "on its way" to the nuclear power plant in Ukraine that has been a focal point for missile strikes and fears of an impending nuclear disaster.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, has for weeks been caught in the middle of intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops.

Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said his team will assess the damage to the plant and its main and backup safety and security systems, and evaluate the working conditions of the control room staff. The team also will "undertake urgent safeguards activities to verify that nuclear material is used only for peaceful purposes."

Last week, the plant was temporarily disconnected from the power grid when fires damaged the sole transmission line, Ukraine officials said. That led to a massive blackout across the region.

The U.N. and international atomic energy officials have been trying for weeks to gain access to the plant, warning that continued fighting in the area could trigger a disastrous accident. Russia has controlled the plant and the area around it for several months, but Ukrainian workers operate it.

The Ukraine military said it had launched what appears to be an offensive to liberate a swath of southern Ukraine occupied for months by Russian forces.

A Memphis native fighting alongside Ukraine soldiers was killed by Russian-backed militias in the Donbas region, the State Department confirmed.

