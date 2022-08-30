ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One way or another, Rays will have a September to remember

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
The acquisition of Jose Siri, left, and David Peralta, right, as well as the return of Manuel Margot, center, have helped the Rays enjoy a successful August. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

MIAMI — With all that has gone wrong this season for the Rays — injuries, inconsistent play, disappointing performances, head-scratching mistakes and head-shaking losses — here are a few things to keep in mind as they head into September:

• They currently would be one of the six American League teams going to the playoffs.

• With a couple of impact hitters back in the lineup, they have been playing noticeably better and feel, with a few more key players expected to return from injury, that they could soon be at their best.

• Buckle up because they have a hellacious schedule over the final month, playing 33 games in 34 days (two off days, one doubleheader), facing teams currently in the playoff field in 24 of them.

“We’ve had a lot of challenges this season, and every team does. We’re not alone,” general manager Peter Bendix said. “Every single team has stories about injuries and under-performance and things that have gone wrong.

“But I think we are at the point where the current version of our team is close to the vision that we had at the beginning of the season. And it’s possible that with a few more guys coming back, we could have the strongest version of our team at the most important time of the season.”

The Rays have been the best team in the AL since early August, going into play Tuesday night against the Marlins 16-8 since Aug. 2.

That’s right after they acquired David Peralta and Jose Siri in trades, and they have since gotten back Francisco Mejia, Manuel Margot and Harold Ramirez from injury. All of which has made their lineup the league’s most prolific over that span, averaging five runs per game, tied with Houston. Plus, the dynamic Wander Franco could soon re-join them, perhaps next week.

Their pitching has remained among the league’s best, and also could be getting reinforcements, most notably reliever JP Feyereisen and potentially Tyler Glasnow. And the defense has been tidier, leading to improved run differential, from plus-16 on Aug. 2 to plus-51 through Monday.

“Our September schedule is brutal. We know it’s going to be a dogfight down the stretch,” Bendix said. “But we’ve seen the importance of a Harold Ramirez, a Manuel Margot lengthening the lineup, taking pressure off of others. We’re never going to be about one person. And to have some of these guys come back, take pressure off others, be the kind of (team with) one through nine difficult at-bats, quality defense everywhere and depth of pitching, that’s what we’re built on. I don’t think we’ve necessarily had that all season and we might be able to get there.”

All of that will be challenged starting Friday, when they play the first of back-to-back weekend series with the AL-East leading, but slumping, Yankees (which also will determine if the Rays can make a run at the division title). Then they face the contending Blue Jays (nine games), Astros (six) and Guardians (three).

“I do like the way we’re going in playing, and if we can continue that we should put ourselves in a pretty good spot,” manager Kevin Cash said. “If those (injured) guys come back, I feel like we’re a closer version of ourselves coming out of spring training that we thought was a very, very good team. We’ve performed very well. We think we have a chance to even be better.”

Understand the assignment

The Rays play 33 games in 34 days, with a doubleheader on Sept. 13 in Toronto and two off, and finish with a nine-game road trip. Here is their schedule from Friday on:

Sept. 2-4: vs. Yankees (3)

Sept. 5-7: vs. Red Sox (3)

Sept. 9-11: at Yankees (3)

Sept. 12-15: at Blue Jays (5, with DH)

Sept. 16-18: vs. Rangers (3)

Sept. 19-21: vs. Astros (3)

Sept. 22-25: vs. Blue Jays (4)

Sept. 27-29: at Guardians (3)

Sept. 30-Oct. 2: at Astros (3)

Oct. 3-5: at Red Sox (3)

Degree of difficulty

The Rays have the most difficult remaining schedule of all AL teams, with a weighted opponents winning percentage of .544 (and that included Tuesday and Wednesday games vs. sub-.500 Miami), per Elias Sports. The Jays have it slightly better at .513 and the Mariners the easiest in the AL at .449. Of the other contenders, the Orioles are at .506, Twins .484, Guardians .480 and White Sox at .470.

• • •

Rays add Jonathan Aranda, Matt Wisler as rosters expand

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays added hot-hitting rookie infielder Jonathan Aranda and veteran reliever Matt Wisler Thursday as rosters league-wide expanded from 26 to 28. Aranda, 24, hit .318 at Triple-A Durham with 18 homers, 85 RBIs and a .915 OPS. He will give the Rays a left-handed bat off the bench, another starting option at first base and the ability to play second, third and the corner outfield spots.
Put up or shut up time for the reeling Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG — Yankees manager Aaron Boone, on his pregame perch in the Tropicana Field visitors dugout, was asked about the mounting pressure his team is facing. How could the Yankees look like baseball’s version of Super Team — leading the American League East by a whopping 15 1/2 games on July 10 — only to see that once formidable advantage all but withered away on Labor Day weekend?
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
I’m a Pinellas classroom teacher and here’s what I think of DeSantis’ hire-a-vet plan | Column

Gov. Ron DeSantis, I know you’re a busy man, what with running Florida with an iron fist and all, but what’s up with your scheme to shove non-teachers into the state’s public schools? There’s a teacher shortage in Florida because trained educators are leaving the profession in droves due to your policies; they’re over the relatively low pay and the lack of respect that comes from being constantly vilified by self-serving politicians looking to pass along blame. So how about emphasizing teacher retention instead of attempting to incentivize retired cops and firefighters and veterans to risk further hazardous duty in a classroom?
An Uber ride, a dropped phone and two lives lost on a Tampa exit ramp

TAMPA — Tracy Carson and Daniel Whitfield were strangers when Carson picked up Whitfield at his St. Petersburg home around sunrise one Monday morning in July. Whitfield was headed to Tampa International Airport to catch a flight to Washington, D.C. Carson, who also lived in St. Petersburg, was the Uber driver who showed up when he hailed a ride.
Randy Arozarena focused on doing something special for Rays ... again

ST. PETERSBURG — Randy Arozarena has the ability to put on a show at any time. “On a given night, we know that he could be the most talented player on the field,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Speed, athleticism, power, excitement, the energy that he brings. He’s a special, special player for our game. I think he’s the type of player that fans come to the ballpark to see.”
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Man who hit and killed Pinellas deputy while driving drunk gets 35 years prison

The man who hit and killed a Pinellas deputy while driving drunk and speeding away from law enforcement was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday. Law enforcement, reporters and family members crowded into a Pinellas courtroom Friday afternoon to watch as Robert Allen Holzaepfel, now 35, accepted a plea deal in connection with the death of 30-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Magli.
In Florida, ‘more’ freedom certainly feels like less to me | Letters

The pure Orwellian double-speak of Gov. DeSantis’ ‘Stop Woke’ act | Column, July 29. I am baffled by the rhetoric I hear from Florida Republicans about how “free” the citizens of Florida are thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Every day as I read the news, it is one story after another about how Florida politicians are making choices for us and for our children. The party of “less” government is now deciding for me when I can have an abortion, the amount of medical marijuana my doctor can prescribe, what books our children read, regulating gender preference and last, but not least, how history is taught. This is the same party that flies “don’t tread on me” flags. So how come I feel tread upon? In reality, we are less free and more regulated than ever. Instead of worrying about being “woke,” I wish Floridians would “wake” up.
