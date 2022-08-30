One way or another, Rays will have a September to remember

The acquisition of Jose Siri, left, and David Peralta, right, as well as the return of Manuel Margot, center, have helped the Rays enjoy a successful August. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

MIAMI — With all that has gone wrong this season for the Rays — injuries, inconsistent play, disappointing performances, head-scratching mistakes and head-shaking losses — here are a few things to keep in mind as they head into September:

• They currently would be one of the six American League teams going to the playoffs.

• With a couple of impact hitters back in the lineup, they have been playing noticeably better and feel, with a few more key players expected to return from injury, that they could soon be at their best.

• Buckle up because they have a hellacious schedule over the final month, playing 33 games in 34 days (two off days, one doubleheader), facing teams currently in the playoff field in 24 of them.

“We’ve had a lot of challenges this season, and every team does. We’re not alone,” general manager Peter Bendix said. “Every single team has stories about injuries and under-performance and things that have gone wrong.

“But I think we are at the point where the current version of our team is close to the vision that we had at the beginning of the season. And it’s possible that with a few more guys coming back, we could have the strongest version of our team at the most important time of the season.”

The Rays have been the best team in the AL since early August, going into play Tuesday night against the Marlins 16-8 since Aug. 2.

That’s right after they acquired David Peralta and Jose Siri in trades, and they have since gotten back Francisco Mejia, Manuel Margot and Harold Ramirez from injury. All of which has made their lineup the league’s most prolific over that span, averaging five runs per game, tied with Houston. Plus, the dynamic Wander Franco could soon re-join them, perhaps next week.

Their pitching has remained among the league’s best, and also could be getting reinforcements, most notably reliever JP Feyereisen and potentially Tyler Glasnow. And the defense has been tidier, leading to improved run differential, from plus-16 on Aug. 2 to plus-51 through Monday.

“Our September schedule is brutal. We know it’s going to be a dogfight down the stretch,” Bendix said. “But we’ve seen the importance of a Harold Ramirez, a Manuel Margot lengthening the lineup, taking pressure off of others. We’re never going to be about one person. And to have some of these guys come back, take pressure off others, be the kind of (team with) one through nine difficult at-bats, quality defense everywhere and depth of pitching, that’s what we’re built on. I don’t think we’ve necessarily had that all season and we might be able to get there.”

All of that will be challenged starting Friday, when they play the first of back-to-back weekend series with the AL-East leading, but slumping, Yankees (which also will determine if the Rays can make a run at the division title). Then they face the contending Blue Jays (nine games), Astros (six) and Guardians (three).

“I do like the way we’re going in playing, and if we can continue that we should put ourselves in a pretty good spot,” manager Kevin Cash said. “If those (injured) guys come back, I feel like we’re a closer version of ourselves coming out of spring training that we thought was a very, very good team. We’ve performed very well. We think we have a chance to even be better.”

Understand the assignment

The Rays play 33 games in 34 days, with a doubleheader on Sept. 13 in Toronto and two off, and finish with a nine-game road trip. Here is their schedule from Friday on:

Sept. 2-4: vs. Yankees (3)

Sept. 5-7: vs. Red Sox (3)

Sept. 9-11: at Yankees (3)

Sept. 12-15: at Blue Jays (5, with DH)

Sept. 16-18: vs. Rangers (3)

Sept. 19-21: vs. Astros (3)

Sept. 22-25: vs. Blue Jays (4)

Sept. 27-29: at Guardians (3)

Sept. 30-Oct. 2: at Astros (3)

Oct. 3-5: at Red Sox (3)

Degree of difficulty

The Rays have the most difficult remaining schedule of all AL teams, with a weighted opponents winning percentage of .544 (and that included Tuesday and Wednesday games vs. sub-.500 Miami), per Elias Sports. The Jays have it slightly better at .513 and the Mariners the easiest in the AL at .449. Of the other contenders, the Orioles are at .506, Twins .484, Guardians .480 and White Sox at .470.

