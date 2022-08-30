ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Six new recipes come to schools across the state

By Kristin Merkel
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSfuc_0hbGQpX000

Montana Team Nutrition has worked alongside MSU to create some tasty new recipes that will come to schools across the state. Molly Stenberg of Team Nutrition spoke with us about her excitement over the new recipes.

“We developed six recipes over a two-year period and it was all funded through a USDA Team Nutrition grant,” says Stenberg.

The recipes are made with fresh local ingredients such as barley, bison, beets, cherries, and lentils. The recipes are cooked with such ingredients to emphasize the importance of eating locally. These recipes were chosen from a statewide contest and were submitted by school service directors or family consumer science teachers. Several schools even got to test out the meals.

“Six schools tested the recipes for us so they taste tested the recipes with students and to make a cut," says Stenberg, "They had to reach 85% Student approval rating, which is pretty high. So we know that 85% of students liked the recipes.”

The USDA wants to make sure kids are eating healthy in school. Nutrition was a very important factor in creating these recipes. The Commercial Chef in charge of making these recipes large enough to serve in schools, Leah Smutko, spoke with us about the recipes' nutrition quality and quantity within schools.

“USDA is pretty strict about how nutrition quality or nutrition quantities are in the rest of us. So they want to know that when you're feeding kids and students what the nutritional value of it is," says Smutko, “...down to the protein level or the oils. I really got to work with Molly a bit and say, hey, the amount of oil you have in this is just going to burn. You really need more so let's go back through and kind of reevaluate nutrition.”

Molly Stenberg is hopeful for these recipes to make their debut in schools this fall.

“October is Farm to School month so that would be a perfect month first for schools to prepare some of these recipes," says Stenberg.

Team Nutrition believes it is important for kids to know where their food is coming from and realize the importance of agriculture in the state of Montana.

“I think overall schools in Montana welcoming in local ingredients is a success in itself,” says Smutko.

Comments / 0

Related
tsln.com

Montana State accepting applications for program focused on agritourism and sustainable agriculture

BOZEMAN — The College of Agriculture at Montana State University is accepting applications for a new leadership program focused on sustainable agriculture and agritourism. The Montana Agritourism Fellows Program: Developing Leaders to Advance Sustainable Agritourism is designed to establish and train leaders who will communicate and promote sustainable agriculture topics to farmers, ranchers, professionals and communities. The inaugural cohort will consist of 12 fellows, and applications are due by Saturday, Oct. 1.
BOZEMAN, MT
TODAY.com

Refugee-run restaurant feeds Montana town

A Montana community is rallying around a popular kitchen run almost entirely by refugees that is introducing the town to cuisines and cultures from around the world. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 3, 2022.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Education
94.9 KYSS FM

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,387 Cases, No New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 305,561 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,387 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,830 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,535,775 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,294...
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake

With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

When It Comes To Wealth, Where Does Montana Rank?

Montana has a long history of wealth, from gold, to silver, to copper. Tens of thousands of folks have made their way here in hopes of striking it rich. In fact, back in 1888, Helena had more millionaires per capita than any other city in the world, and it's reported that Butte at one time had a population of over 100 thousand. Things have certainly changed over the last several decades—while Montana still has its share of rich folk, it's not like it used to be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherries#Food Drink#Montana Team Nutrition#Msu#Usda Team Nutrition
agdaily.com

New USDA meat processing facility to open in Montana

A new meat processing facility is slated to open this fall in Havre, Montana. The facility, named Montana Premium Processing Cooperative, is a member-owned, service-based slaughter and processing facility with the capacity to process 4,000 animals annually. The new facility is the result of the Montana Farmers Union‘s and Farmers...
HAVRE, MT
Alt 95.7

Is It Legal To Bury Your Pet At Home In MT?

Before we begin, it's likely that some readers are going through the heartache that comes with losing your pet. It's a gashing, gut-wrenching pain I wouldn't wish on anyone. If you've lost your best tail-wagging friend recently, I wish I could give you a hug right now. I have buried several pets, most recently my ex-girlfriend's pit bull that got hit by a car (it was back in 2016) Evie was an adorable sweetheart of a dog. I held her while the vet administered the euthanasia and we had her cremated. I choose to remember our good girl with this photo:
MONTANA STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Smoke impacts Friday air quality as regional wildfires continue to burn across the Northwest

TRI-CITIES, WA– The start to the unofficial ‘last weekend of summer’ was filled with wildfire smoke in the skies Friday morning in some portions of the Mid-Columbia. New large fires started this week in Washington, Idaho, Montana and Washington. According to officials at the National Interagency Fire Center, 45+ large fires and complexes have burned more than 300,000 acres in western states.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
yourbigsky.com

Softie’s “Best Ice Cream in Montana”

If you’ve lived in Billings, or just stopped by for a quick visit, you’ve heard about the personal favorite ice cream shop, of many an ice creamer lover, called “Softies.”. How is it REALLY possible to pick a fav among cult classics like the orange swirl, the...
BILLINGS, MT
mtpr.org

Where did Montana’s hot springs come from, and where are they going?

Where did Montana’s hot springs come from, and where are they going?. Freddy Monares: Welcome to the Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio driven by your curiosity about Montana. I’m your host Freddy Monares. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We’ll answer questions — large...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Appraisal fair brings out Montana's rarest items

MISSOULA, Mont. — If you own a rare and unique item, you can find out its value during the fourth annual Montana Antiques Appraisal Fair. The Montana History Foundation and the Daly Mansion are partnering for the 4th year to host the fair. People can bring in sports memorabilia,...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Tourist Gets Busted Walking on Old Faithful, Immediately Regrets It

I don't understand how tourists will never follow the simple rules when visiting the oldest national park in the country. It's not that hard. Yellowstone National Park is the most popular place to visit in Montana every summer, and visitors come from all over the world to see the sights and wildlife in the park. The only problem is that many visitors can't follow the rules or guidelines and end up damaging the park or getting hurt.
MONTANA STATE
KBZK News

KBZK News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy