Yardley, PA

Yardley Resident Returns from Overseas Service With the Peace Corps

 4 days ago

Carolyn Brady was one of the first Peace Corps volunteers to return overseas.Image via Bucks Country Herald

A Yardley resident is one of the first Peace Corps volunteers to return from her overseas service that was put on pause by the recent pandemic. Staff writers at the Bucks County Herald wrote about the Bucks County resident’s journey back home.

Carolyn Brady, a graduate of Bowdoin College, was working with the corps when the organization put all global activities on pause in March of 2020, the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the Peace Corps, she will teach to students in Madagascar.

“I look forward to earning my teaching English as a foreign language certificate and gaining proficiency in Malagasy,” said Brady. “So many aspects of building international connections relates to linguistic understanding, so I am very excited to working on building these communication and professional skills in my new community.”

Read more about Brady’s work with the Peace Corps at the Bucks County Herald.

