ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

'No Time to Waste on Brexit': EU Uneasy About Truss as UK Leader

PARIS/LONDON/BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe is anticipating the prospect of Liz Truss as Britain's next prime minister with a mixture of irritation and unease: diplomats say that with the war in Ukraine and rampant inflation, the last thing they need is another Brexit battle. Frontrunner in a ruling Conservative party contest...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Advisers Ask TotalEnergies to Reject Russia 'Blood Money' Dividend

PARIS (Reuters) - Two advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have asked French oil major TotalEnergies to reject a 440 million euro ($438.02 million) "blood money" dividend from one of its Russian holdings or to spend the money on Ukrainian reconstruction. In a Sept. 1 letter to TotalEnergies CEO Patrick...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mette Frederiksen
US News and World Report

Instant View Officials Question Motives for Russia's Gas Pipeline Halt

(Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it found leaks during maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies natural gas to Europe and will keep it shut for an undisclosed period. Flows will not resume until all faults are rectified, Russia said in a statement, a worrisome development for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Russian Defence Ministry Says Ukraine Tried to Capture Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

(Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces had attempted to seize the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. In a statement, the ministry said that up to 60 Ukrainian troops had crossed the Dnipro river, which divides territory held by the two sides, in boats at 6:00 a.m. local time. It called the operation a "provocation" aimed at disrupting a planned visit by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to the nuclear plant.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind Power#Eu Countries#Baltic Sea#Linus Business#Business Industry#Reuters#European Union#Russian#Danish#German#European Commission
The Associated Press

UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A U.N. inspection team entered Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Thursday on a mission to safeguard it against catastrophe, reaching the site amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces that prompted the shutdown of one reactor and underscored the urgency of the task. The 14-member delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived in a convoy of SUVs and vans after months of negotiations to enable the experts to pass through the front lines and get inside Europe’s biggest nuclear plant. “The IAEA is now there at the plant and it’s not moving. It’s going to stay there. We’re going to have a continued presence there at the plant with some of my experts,” IAEA director Rafael Grossi, the mission leader, declared after the group got its first look at conditions inside. But he added: “I will continue to be worried about the plant until we have a situation which is more stable.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Ukraine: Russia Wants to Wreck IAEA Mission With Fresh Shelling

KYIV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian president's chief of staff accused Russia of seeking to "wreck" the International Atomic Energy Agency's inspection visit to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, saying Russia shelled the plant again on Thursday. "The Russians have shelled (the town of) Enerhodar and the territory of the Zaporizhzhia...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

IAEA Head Ignores Gunfire to Visit Ukraine Nuclear Plant, Says Experts to Stay

ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, Ukraine (Reuters) -The head of the U.N.'s atomic watchdog, ignoring gunfire he said had come uncomfortably close, visited the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine on Thursday and said his experts would stay at the facility. Rafael Grossi, who spent several hours at the plant, said he would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
US News and World Report

European Markets Watchdog on Red Alert for Ukraine War Contagion

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union's markets watchdog said on Thursday it was on red alert for contagion after inflation stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has threatened markets' ability to function in an orderly way. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in its latest risk monitor report gave...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Poland Demands $1.3 Trillion War Reparations From Germany

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top politician said Thursday that the government will seek equivalent of some $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for the Nazis’ World War II invasion and occupation of his country. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the Law and Justice party, announced the huge...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Micron to Invest $15 Billion in New U.S. Manufacturing Unit

(Reuters) -Micron Technology Inc will invest about $15 billion over the next 10 years in a new memory-chip manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho, where it is based, the company said on Thursday. The investment takes into account anticipated federal grants and credits under the CHIPS and Science Act and will...
BOISE, ID
US News and World Report

Putin Denies Gorbachev a State Funeral and Will Stay Away

(Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin is to miss the funeral of the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, denying the man who failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet empire the full state honours granted to Boris Yeltsin. Gorbachev, idolised in the West for allowing eastern Europe to escape Soviet...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Israeli Attacks Squeeze Iranian Aerial Supplies to Syria, Sources Say

AMMAN (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters. Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Exxon, Shell Sell California Oil Assets for $4 Billion to IKAV

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of mature...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy