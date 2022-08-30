Read full article on original website
The stock market has tanked since Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. That’s how the Fed wants it
Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chairman, from right; Lael Brainard, vice chair of the board of governors for the Federal Reserve System; and John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in Jackson Hole. The stock market’s summer rally ended Friday as investors digested hawkish comments by Federal...
Mortgage rates rise again after Fed says it will take 'forceful' steps to curb inflation
Mortgage rates continued to climb this week following comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank is taking "forceful and rapid" steps to reduce inflation and slow the economy.
Fed's Williams pushes back on market expectations of a rate cut next year
New York Fed President John Williams said he expects interest rates to continue higher and to remain at those levels until inflation is subdued. Williams didn't specifically say where he'd like to see rates go, but he did note that he believes reducing inflation will require real interest rates to be positive.
Cleveland Federal Reserve chief predicts interest rates above 4% next year
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland said Wednesday she thinks the U.S. benchmark interest rate will continue rising into early 2023 and could climb above 4%. Loretta Mester, who is also an adjunct professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania, said she...
The housing market correction is far from over—mortgage rates spike back over 6%
This spring, the Fed dusted off the ole inflation-fighting playbook. It goes like this: The central bank applies upward pressure on long-term interest rates—including mortgage rates—through signaling that short-term rates will soon rise. Those spiking mortgage rates then push both home sales and homebuilding lower. That causes demand for commodities (like lumber and concrete) and durable goods (like countertops and refrigerators) to fall. Those economic contractions then spread throughout the rest of the economy and, in theory, help to curtail inflation.
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023
This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
Worried About a Recession? 6 Things to Do Today
An upcoming recession does not mean the sky is falling.
The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs
The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
Oil prices slump again, hit by demand concerns
NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Oil prices extended their slide on Wednesday, led lower by worries that the global economy would slow further with renewed restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China.
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
The bear market has many considering pulling money out of the market. The stock market has a better chance of producing long-term positive returns than cash does. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
‘We’re in a housing recession’
The Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to ratchet up interest rates have spurred concerns that the U.S. economy is heading toward a recession. But one pivotal industry may already be there. The housing market has cooled so much as the Fed withdraws its support for the economy that some analysts...
Today's Mortgage Rates for Aug. 30, 2022: Rates Trend Higher
A number of closely followed mortgage rates moved up today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also climbed higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since...
Asian stock markets mixed ahead of latest US jobs reading
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data that might influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool surging inflation. Shanghai and Seoul advanced while Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated. Oil prices rose more than $1.50 per barrel. Investors looked ahead to U.S. data on August hiring to see how the economy is responding to four earlier hikes to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high. A strong reading would give ammunition to Fed officials who say higher interest rates are needed to slow economic activity and reduce upward pressure on consumer prices. If the figures show more than 300,000 jobs were added in August, it “could likely reinforce further lean towards” a rate hike as big as 0.75 percentage points at this month’s Fed meeting, said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.
Mortgage Rates for Sept. 2, 2022: Rates Trend Upward
A couple of important mortgage rates crept upward today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved up. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also inched up. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the...
U.S. labor market, manufacturing resilient despite rising interest rates
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a two-month low last week while layoffs dropped in August, suggesting the Federal Reserve would need to continue aggressively raising interest rates to slow the labor market.
Current Refinance Rates on Sept. 2, 2022: Rates Move Higher
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates trend upward. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also moved up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
White House: U.S. Calls on China to Immediately Cease Atrocities on Uyghurs and Other Minorities
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House called on China on Thursday to immediately cease "atrocities" against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities and urged Beijing to allow unfettered access to Xinjiang. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States welcomed a report from the United Nations' human rights chief...
Wall Street's biggest fear gauge is broken
Markets are hard to predict right now, and that's raising a question for some on Wall Street: Does a common measure of volatility actually work the way it should?
Oil prices will hold steady this year, analysts say, though 2023 may see declines
Oil prices will hold steady for the rest of the year with marginal declines in 2023, analysts estimated, with the exception of one who foresees "more bullish than bearish factors" for the market going forward. Analysts who spoke to CNBC said they expect current oil prices to hold throughout the...
